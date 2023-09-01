Royal Stag Boombox in Partnership with Viacom18 Unveils Their Fourth Original Song Imtihaan with a Unique Collaboration of Melody and Hip Hop Between Neeti Mohan and EPR

This is the fourth Royal Stag Boombox original music track to be released across platforms

Viacom18 brings its expertise in concept development and brand solutions to the table for this ground-breaking collaboration

Royal Stag Boombox, in collaboration with Viacom18, is all set to bring a completely new genre of music where the melody of Bollywood meets the gully of hip hop creating the original sound of generation large. Music evokes emotions in people across generations, making it a significant passion pillar for Seagram’s Royal Stag. In this modern era, younger audience is more inclined towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’ and having enthralled thousands of music lovers in Manipal, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Indore & Dehradun with its unique on-ground experiences, Royal Stag Boombox enters its next phase with the launch of 4 original music videos. The fourth such original music track to be released is a unique collaboration between soul singer, Neeti Mohan and the prodigious rapper EPR.



The latest track ‘Imtihaan‘ is a captivating blend of Bollywood and Hip-Hop genres, creating an electrifying musical experience. The song carries a depth of sentiment and captures the struggle to discover artistic ingenuity. As the name suggests, it explores the trying nature of overcoming artists’ block and creating soulful music.



It’s the fourth original Melody x Hip Hop music track to be released across platforms, as part of Royal Stag Boombox’s unique, phygital format.



EPR said, “I’m very happy to be a part of Royal Stag Boombox. It is a unique platform that has given rap artists like me the opportunity to celebrate the flourishing Hip Hop scene in India. I had a memorable time working with Neeti Mohan on Imtihaan. I hope the audience likes it.”



Singer Neeti Mohan added, “As an artist, it’s wonderful to see a platform like Royal Stag Boombox create new music. True to the concept of the platform, our song Imtihaan celebrates the coming together of Hip Hop and Bollywood in an interesting manner.”



Music is a significant passion pillar for Seagram’s Royal Stag and today’s youth tilt towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to the youth’s cultural milieu. Royal Stag Boombox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited – Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop. The fourth song, Imtihaan is live on YouTube, social and major audio platforms.



Tune into ‘Imtihaan’ on Royal Stag Live It Large YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/XLLbr0F0M0M?si=U6KQZAh1xv-LqXfX