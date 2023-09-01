Mylo Survey: 47.6 Per Cent of Breastfeeding Mothers Have Used a Breast Pump at Least Once

Breastfeeding is recommended worldwide as the best source of nourishment for infants and young children. It offers numerous benefits to both mother and child, including optimal nutrition, enhanced bonding, and a reduced risk of various health issues. But it isn’t the easiest of journeys and often comes with its fair share of challenges. What unites breastfeeding mothers worldwide are the common breastfeeding practices they adopt and adapt to along the way.

Mylo – a leading full-stack pregnancy and parenting platform, recently conducted a comprehensive survey to understand the breastfeeding challenges and practices among new mothers. The survey, spanning diverse geographical regions, encompassed responses from 500 breastfeeding mothers. Its primary objective was to gain insights into the various breastfeeding practices mothers employ and to identify emerging trends in maternal and infant care.

According to the survey findings, 48.4 per cent of the survey participants faced challenges while breastfeeding and at times, found breastfeeding harder than pregnancy. The most common initial breastfeeding challenges included low breast milk supply, discomfort and/or pain while breastfeeding, trouble perfecting the baby’s latch and excessive breast milk supply. Cracked nipples, baby refusing breast and back pain were also among the concerns shared by these breastfeeding moms.

In order to overcome these initial hiccups, most moms resorted to and recommended continuing breastfeeding. Other solutions included consuming galactagogues and Ayurvedic herbs like Shatavari, using a breast pump and consulting lactation experts. To keep up their breast milk supply, 74.2 per cent of breastfeeding mothers feed their baby on demand, 20.6 per cent of mothers rely on Ayurvedic herbs like Shatavari and the remaining participants express their milk regularly.

Commenting on the survey findings, Shaveta Gupta, the Head of Content & Community at Mylo, said, “In the journey of motherhood, breastfeeding stands as a cornerstone for nurturing the bond between mother and child. Our survey highlights the diverse landscape of breastfeeding practices, shedding light on the challenges that mothers face. It is heartening to see that amidst these challenges mothers continue to persevere, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their baby’s well-being.”

“The emergence of breastfeeding practices, including the commendable adoption of breast pumps by nearly half of breastfeeding mothers, underscores the innovative ways mothers are adapting to modern demands while prioritizing their infant’s nourishment. As we celebrate the resilience of mothers everywhere, let us also recognize the power of shared experiences and the collective strength of a community that supports one another through every step of this remarkable journey,” she further added.

Among the 34.9 per cent of the participants who have returned to work since giving birth, a majority of them supplement breast milk with formula milk or solids. The remaining participants pump and store breast milk regularly or work remotely. When asked if the participants had ever used a breast pump, 47.6 per cent of the breastfeeding mothers responded affirmatively. Maintaining breast milk supply, easy breast milk storage and freedom to go out often were among the reasons most moms preferred using breast pumps.

The survey findings further revealed the factors that affected the breastfeeding journeys of mothers as they introduced solids to their babies. Reduction in breastfeeding sessions, low breast milk supply and a lack of interest among babies were some of the most common consequences of introducing solids. When asked how these mothers supplemented solids and breast milk, the responses included following a complementary feeding schedule, adding breast milk to the baby’s food, weaning breastfeeding gradually and encouraging baby-led weaning.

Lastly, the survey asked participants to reveal the breastfeeding essentials they relied the most on in their breastfeeding journeys. 56.5 per cent of the mothers chose a maternity dress with breastfeeding zippers as their must-have breastfeeding accessory while the remaining selected Shatavari and breast pump.