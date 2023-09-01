Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Motorola Launches moto g84 5G in Viva Magenta at an Effective Price of Rs. 18,999

By dssenthil Sep 1, 2023
Business Wire India

  • First sub 20K segment smartphone ever to be offered in Pantone colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta colour variant with vegan leather finish.
  • It boasts a 120Hz 6.55” pOLED display delivering over a billion shades of film-quality colour through 10-bit depth and DCI-P3 colour space display technology. The moto g84 is also the first smartphone in India under INR 20K to offer an in-built 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration and superfast 5G performance with support for 14 5G bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation, and support for VoNR.
  • This device comes with an advanced 50MP OIS Camera with Ultra Pixel technology. Additionally, it offers an 8MP autofocus lens as well.
  • The product will go on sale starting 8th September, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an effective price of just Rs. 18,999 including launch offers.
  • Consumers can avail a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards or an additional Rs. 1,000 off on the exchange of their old device on Flipkart. Plus, get benefits worth Rs. 5,000 from Reliance Jio.

 
Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, today announced the launch of moto g84 5G. Set to disrupt Indian smartphone market with its pantone curated colours, ultra-premium design and an exceptional 120Hz, 10-bit, billion colours pOLED display coupled with the segment’s first in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage configuration.
 
The moto g84 5G is the first moto g series device ever to come with the incredibly vibrant, Pantone colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. The moto g84 5G comes in a special soft-touch vegan leather finish available in Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue colours whereas the Midnight Blue variant is available in an acrylic glass (3D premium PMMA) finish.
 
The motog84 5G boasts an incredibly vivid 120Hz 6.55” pOLED display that delivers over a billion shades of colours through 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI-P3 support. It has a Full HD+ resolution combined with a 120Hz refresh rate and borderless front display with a peak brightness of 1300 NITS. The stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res certified sound system, output multi-dimensional studio quality audio.
 
The device is the first under the INR 20K segment to offer an in-built 12GB RAM and 256 GB Storage configuration, coupled with the support of 14 5G bands and an efficient Snapdragon® 695 5G processor.
 
The moto g84 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image stabilisation (OIS) Ultra Pixel technology. The 8 MP secondary sensor captures ultrawide shots, professional-looking portraits, and incredibly detailed close-ups. The smartphone also features a fast-focusing 16MP camera.
 
The moto g84 5G is backed up by a powerful 5000mAh battery which fuels up fast with a TurboPower™ 33W charger. Additionally, it comes with an IP54 water repellant design along with various stand-out experiences, like ThinkShield for Mobile.
 
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prashant Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “Today marks an important milestone in our journey of democratizing technology and leading the 5G ecosystem in India as we proudly unveil the moto g84 5G. This remarkable device exemplifies our strong commitment to differentiate with design and colours in addition to segment-leading hardware and software features. Bringing a splash of colour to the moto g family, the moto g84 5G becomes the first in the moto g franchise to feature the PANTONE Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, along with an incredibly vivid and vibrant – billion colour pOLED display. Coupled with an incredible 5G experience through segment-leading hardware and software innovations we are confident that this smartphone will prove to be a game changer in the sub 20K 5G segment in India.”

Availability:

moto g84 5G will be available in three beautiful colours, namely: Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue in premium vegan leather finish and Midnight Blue in 3D Acrylic glass finish in a single variant with In-built 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage.

The moto g84 5G will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 8th September, 12PM onwards.
 
Pricing & Launch Offers:

Launch Price: Rs. 19,999
Effective Price: Rs. 18,999 including bank/exchange offers
 
Affordability Offers:

 
  • Flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards or
  • Rs. 1000 additional value on Exchange of an old device on Flipkart

 
Effective Price with Offers: Rs. 18,999
 
To know more about the product visit:
https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g84-comingsoon-jnd8oi3-k8ioi-store
https://www.flipkart.com/g84/p/itm9a3cdfd5d3834?pid=MOBGQFX672GDDQAQ
 
Operator Offers

Total Benefits worth Rs. 5000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of Rs. 399)

– Cashback worth Rs. 2000
– Partner coupons worth Rs. 3000
 
To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g84-offer-2023
 
moto g84 5G

Operating System Android™ 13 (Assured upgrade to Android 14 + 3 years of security)
System Architecture/ Processor SNAPDRAGON 695 processor with 2xA78 2.2GHz + 6xA55 1.8GHz octa-core CPU, 900MHz Adreno 619 GPU
Memory 12GB built-in
Storage 256GB built-in
Body Vegan Leather (2 Variants) & 3D Premium PMMA (1 Variant)
Dimensions 160 x 74.4 x 7.6mm
Weight Vegan Leather – 168.3g || 3D PMMA – 166.8g
Water protection IP54 Water repellent design
Display 16.64cm (6.55″) display
Display Technology pOLED | 10 bit | 120Hz refresh rate
Display Resolution FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
Display Technology pOLED;
10-bit;
DCI-P3 color space;
120Hz refresh rate;
Peak brightness: 1300 nits;
Touch sampling rate: 240Hz
Display Aspect Ratio 20:9
Battery 5000mAh
Charging 33W Charger
Bands (by model)* 5G: 14 5G Bands – n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/77 HPUE/78/78 HPUE
4G LTE: b1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/38 HPUE/39/40/41/41 HPUE/42/43/48/66
3G: B1/2/4/5/8/19
2G: B2/3/5/8
Main Rear Camera 50MP
1/1.5″ optical format
f/1.88 aperture
1.0µm pixel size | Ultra Pixel Technology for 2.0µm l Dual PDAF
Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)
Camera 2 8MP (f/2.2; 1.12μm) | 118° ultra-wide angle
Macro Vision + Depth
Flash LED flash
Rear camera software Shooting modes:
Ultra-Res
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
360° Panorama
AR Stickers
Live Photo Filters
Live Video Filters
Dual Capture
Night Vision
Portrait (w/ HDR)
Scan
Spot Color
Cutout

Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile Capture
Google Lens™ integration (not available in PRC)
Smart Composition
Shot Optimization
Auto Night Vision

Other features:
Burst shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Leveler
RAW photo output
Barcode scanner
HDR
Active photos
Rear camera video capture Rear Main Camera: 
FHD (60/30fps)
Slow motion: FHD (120fps)

Rear Ultra-wide/Macro Camera:
FHD (60/30fps)
Rear camera video software Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Portrait
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Super Slow motion
Spot Color

Other features:
Video snapshot
Front camera hardware 16MP (f/2.45; 1.0µm)
Front camera software Shooting modes:
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
Group Selfie
Live Photo Filters
Live Video Filters
Dual Capture
Auto Night Vision
Portrait (w/ HDR)
Spot Color

Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Capture
Shot Optimization

Other features:
Burst Shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Leveler
Selfie Photo Mirror
Selfie animation
Face Beauty
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Active Photos
Front camera video capture FHD (30fps)
FHD (60fps)
Front camera video software Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Spot Color
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Other features:
Video Stabilization
Face Beauty
Video Snapshot
SIM Card Hybrid Dual SIM (2 in 1)
Speakers “Dual stereo speakers;
Dolby Atmos®;
Moto Spatial Sound;
Hi-Res Audio”
Microphones 2
Headset Jack Yes
Bluetooth® Technology Bluetooth® 5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax| 2.4GHz + 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot
NFC Yes
Ports Type-C port (USB 2.0)
Location Services GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL
Sensors Proximity Sensor
Ambient Light Sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Sar sensor
Sensor Hub
Mobile Hotspot
Magnetometer (e-Compass)
Security On-screen fingerprint reader
ThinkShield for mobile
Inbox Accessories Protective cover, TurboPower(TM) 33W charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool
My UX Personalize
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Play: Games, Media controls, Dolby Atmos, Moto Spatial Sound
Tips
Voice control Google Assistant
Colors Vegan Leather – Viva Magneta & Marshmallow Blue || PMMA > Midnight Blue
Device name moto g84 5G
OS Update OS to Android 14 + 3 years of Security Updates
Additional Software Features My UX
Moto Secure
Moto Space
Moto Connect
Moto Hub

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

11 Winners Recognised at Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony held during COP28 UAE

dssenthil Dec 2, 2023
Uncategorized

Beyond Medtech: Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan Sets New Stage for Global Innovation in Future AI Healthcare

dssenthil Dec 2, 2023
Uncategorized

Abdulaziz Al-Gudaimi, Aramco Veteran, Joins EIG as Senior Advisor and Chairman of MENA Operations

dssenthil Dec 2, 2023

You Missed

Uncategorized

11 Winners Recognised at Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony held during COP28 UAE

Uncategorized

Beyond Medtech: Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan Sets New Stage for Global Innovation in Future AI Healthcare

Uncategorized

Abdulaziz Al-Gudaimi, Aramco Veteran, Joins EIG as Senior Advisor and Chairman of MENA Operations

Uncategorized

Ant Group unveils “Fight Plastic for Nature” Action Initiative at COP28

%d bloggers like this: