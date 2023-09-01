Harpic Educates Young Minds About Good Toilet Habits; Unveils an Exciting Kit Based on Sanitation Hygiene Education Framework, in Partnership with Sesame Workshop India Trust

Harpic, the leading brand in the lavatory care category, unveiled a special kit based on thein collaboration with Sesame Workshop India Trust. The innovative ‘Swoosh Germs Away!’ kit has been designed in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP, 2020) and National Curriculum Framework (2022) to support Harpic’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign. The aim of this unique kit is to enhance awareness and cultivate healthy toilet habits in young children, thereby instilling in them the importance of “sanitation for good health”.As part of the program, Harpic and Sesame Workshop India Trust will distribute kits to 17 lakh children in the Ashramshalas of Puri, Odisha. These kits, featuring 3D pop-up books, 3D jigsaw puzzles, and an activity booklet, will be presented with the help of Sesame’s beloved characters Elmo, Chamki, Neela Jaadugar, and KK Kitanu. The initiative is part of Harpic’s mission to ensure “safer toilets for all” and will provide the children with the knowledge to become young ambassadors who understand the importance of cleanliness and hygiene. In addition, they will be encouraged to take the pledge to keep toilets clean for the next person, with the opportunity to be recognised as ‘Swachhta Champions’.The kit is specially designed to transcend language barrier and promote positive behaviour among school children through the power of storytelling. Sesame Workshop’s colourful and furry muppet characters are loved by children and applauded globally, for championing ways of addressing the critical issues concerning children. The curriculum developed for the program is aimed at fostering a love for storytelling while encouraging positive values and behaviours. In line with the objective of Harpic Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign, the framework is based on 3 key pillars – access, usage and maintenance, and focuses on spreading the message of: having a safe toile -a right, using a safe toilet- a habit, and driving behaviour change – maintaining it safe.“At Reckitt, we are committed to creating a healthier planet for all. In order to build a future where everyone has access to a clean, hygienic toilet, our partnership with Sesame India focuses on addressing sanitation and toilet hygiene gaps in children. Children have enormous potential to take India to immense heights and it is imperative they are educated on the importance of proper sanitation habits. Through Harpic’s partnership with Sesame Workshop India Trust, we are ensuring that children dive deep into the nuances of appreciable social behaviour and positive sanitation.”“At News18, our constant endeavour is to lead impactful and lasting social initiatives that hold the promise of transformation. The unveiling of the Sanitation Curriculum by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, is a pivotal moment in our ‘Mission Swachhta Aur Paani’ journey and our quest for a cleaner and healthier Bharat. By educating our young generation about the importance of proper sanitation and hygiene, we are not only improving their lives but also laying the foundation for a more prosperous and sustainable future for our nation.”said, “At Sesame Workshop India Trust, our goal is to build lifelong habits around water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) for a clean and healthy India. We believe that when children start early on the journey of hygiene and toilet practices, they become “Swachhta Champions” for life. We are excited as we take our partnership with Mission Swachhta aur Paani initiative forward with the launch of the ‘Swoosh Germs Away!’ kit in line with our ‘Sanitation Hygiene Education Framework’. The tools for children are easy, engaging and most importantly fun. They teach kids essential hygiene practices like cleaning the toilet and not making germs seem scary, but rather teaching them how to keep themselves safe by pooping in the right spot and flushing afterwards.”

Aligned with the Swachh Bharat mission and UN-SDGs, Reckitt, as part of Harpic Mission Swachhta and Paani, has been consistently working towards building awareness on the need for safe toilets as this is one of the most critical human rights components. This partnership with Sesame Workshop India Trust will further help in building a cleaner and healthier nation by engaging children in their formative years. The initiative aims to drive behaviour change in toilet usage to ensure safe and clean toilets for all and ‘leaving no one behind’ with focus on better health of the future of our nation which will also lead to better economic growth.