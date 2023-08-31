WNS Announces Retirement of John Freeland from the Board of Directors

WNS (Holdings) Limited (“WNS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global business process management (BPM) solutions, today announced that effective end of day August 31, 2023, John Freeland will retire from the WNS Board of Directors and step down from the Compensation Committee and NCG & ESG Committee. John will retire after having served on the WNS Board for 9 years, the prescribed maximum term of directorship under WNS’ Corporate Governance guidelines.

“On behalf of our Board and WNS’ management team, I would like to thank John for his service and contributions to the Company’s success over the past 9 years,” said Timothy L. Main, Chairman of the Board of Directors, WNS. “We greatly appreciate John’s leadership, insights, and expertise in helping WNS navigate business change and position the Company for long-term success.”