Hospital Cash Cover on Bajaj Markets: No More Worrying About Unprecedented Hospitalisation Expenses

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers 200+ Pocket Insurance products that are extremely affordable. These plans are designed to provide great coverage to the policyholder. The Hospital Cash Cover is one such plan that ensures policyholders get substantial coverage starting from just Rs. 489. The daily cash limit that one can get with this plan stands at Rs. 10,000. This plan is available under the Health category.
 
Here are the features of the plan:
 
  • Hospital Cash Benefit – A fixed hospital cash allowance is available for the policyholder on a daily basis
  • Coverage for Treatment Charges – Surgeries and medical bills are covered under this plan
 
Individuals can know more about the Hospital Cash Cover policy on the Bajaj Markets website. Along with this product, users can also check out a myriad of other products available under categories like Assistance, Health, Lifestyle, and Travel. The customer can complete the buying journey in just three easy steps. The Bajaj Markets website and mobile app offer various products associated with Cards, Investments, Loans, and Insurance that customers can get conveniently.

