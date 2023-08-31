Belkin International awarded Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Belkin a winner in the 2023 Sustainability Awards program, recognizing Belkin’s transition to post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

In the last 12 months, Belkin made a deliberate, methodical decision to take plastic waste from consumers and repurpose it to create new products. Belkin is committed to launching responsibly developed new products while also revising existing, high-volume portfolios in the catalogue, introducing PCR plastics, 100% plastic-free packaging and reduced packaging sizes. In its first phase kicked off earlier this year, Belkin is transitioning 17 of its most popular products to incorporate a minimum of 72% PCR without compromising on quality, durability, and safety.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Belkin for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments over the last 40 years. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education and sustainability. Belkin remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

