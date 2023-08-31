Applications for the 2nd batch are now open for the Online Coding Course offered by ‘Sparta Coding Club’ in India

-Enrollment for the 2nd semester of “Sparta Coding Club – Web Development Course,” an 8-week course open for coding beginners, has begun on August 30.

Following its expansion into North America and Japan, TeamSparta, a Korean edutech firm, is accelerating its entry into the global market by launching ‘Sparta Coding Club’ in India.

Sparta Coding Club is an online coding education platform that ranks 1st in customer satisfaction in the Korean coding education sector and delivers development practical coding courses for coding beginners. The ‘Sparta Coding Club – Web Development Course,’ which launched in India in July, offers basic web development education to Indian students who aspire to be developers.

‘Sparta Coding Club – Web Development Course’ in India is an 8-week curriculum for website development. Over 5 weeks, this course teaches the basic programming knowledge essential for website development, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, MongoDB, and AWS. For the remaining 3 weeks, students work on a personal project to develop their own website. The ‘Sparta Coding Club’ is a practice-focused curriculum that allows students to develop and learn coding independently on their own. To enroll in the Sparta Coding Club course, visit https://india.spartacodingclub.com/.

A total of 400 students applied for the first batch, which began on July 25, and the 30 students who were finally chosen are now in their fifth week of the course. The application for the second batch of ‘Sparta Coding Club – Web Development Course’ in India opened on August 30, with course expected to start in September. There are no prerequisites for applying, and even complete coding beginners who have never learned to code can apply.

Eunseo Cha, Course Manager of TeamSparta, said, “India, where the IT market has grown significantly, is witnessing an increase in the demand for talented developers. I believe TeamSparta is capable of addressing the challenges of India’s IT education market as it has experience providing developer education for non-majors in Korea, which is encountering a similar situation to India. Starting with online classes, we will consolidate our position in the Indian B2C market.”

Bumkyu Lee, CEO of TeamSparta, said, “After its entry into North America and Japan, TeamSparta has expanded into India with the goal of fostering global IT talent. Based on our successful experience of delivering developer education to non-majors in Korea, we will actively support many Indians to experience TeamSparta’s education and services and grow into talented developers coveted by IT companies.”

TeamSparta is actively expanding its global business based on the renowned online software education expertise in Korea. The company showcased an 8-week introductory web development curriculum based on real-time live lectures in Japan and ran an 18-week part-time coding boot camp in Indonesia.

