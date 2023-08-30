Thales Recognised as an Overall, Innovation and Market Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Access Management

Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform recognised for offering a comprehensive suite of integrated Identity and Access Management products and services

Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform is compatible with current IAM practices, while accommodating emerging needs and future trends such as identity proofing and Self Sovereign Identity

Thales announced today that it has been named an Overall, Innovation and Market Leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Access Management. The report recognised Thales’ leadership role within the access management market thanks to the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform that provides a wide range of applications that cater to diverse identity use cases, including for workforce, customers, partners, suppliers and external identities.

The Thales One Welcome Identity platform is built on open and extendable architecture, ensuring compatibility with current Identity and Access Management practices while accommodating emerging needs like identity proofing, externalized authorization, delegated user management and consent & preference management. For higher assurance use cases, capabilities like strong customer authentication (SCA) and phishing-resistant MFA (multi-factor authentication) are provided directly by Thales, rather than relying on third parties.

“With its presence and through a large network of distributors and sellers, Thales has a unique capability to design, develop, and deploy equipment, systems, and services that meet the most complex security requirements. The Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform offers a comprehensive suite of integrated IAM products and services designed to address various identity use cases for customers, partners, and external identities,” said Alejandro Leal, Analyst at KuppingerCole.

The Workforce Access Management component, SafeNet Trusted Access (STA), is included in the platform and offers highly accessible access management and authentication capabilities specifically designed for common enterprise workforce scenarios like remote access and cloud application access. It ensures the highest levels of identity assurance for organisations, bolstering security and minimising risks associated with workforce-related access. This suite enables organisations to enhance their identity management practices, adapt to evolving technologies, and effectively safeguard their systems and data.

“The industry is rapidly moving towards a decentralised identity ecosystem, with fast-evolving national, organisational, and individual sovereignty concerns. Combining our deep technology and commercial expertise in identity validation and digital security with our global reach, the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform enables organizations to orchestrate frictionless, trusted and secure digital journeys for all users,” said Danny de Vreeze, Vice President, Identity and Access Management Products at Thales.

About Thales Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive. The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity. Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

