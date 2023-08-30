Starr Names Sean Chen CEO of Starr Singapore

Starr Insurance today announced that Sean Chen, a 14-year member of Starr’s global team, has been named chief executive officer of Starr International Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (Starr Singapore), effective August 28.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829271989/en/

Sean Chen, CEO of Starr Singapore (Photo: Business Wire)

Sean most recently served as Starr’s regional manager for Korea, Taiwan and Japan for property, energy and construction. He previously served as a senior property underwriter in Starr’s Hong Kong office. Including his time at Starr, Sean has more than 25 years of underwriting and client relations experience on both the insurance carrier and broker sides of the business.

“We’re fortunate to have an executive of Sean’s caliber, with extensive underwriting experience, to help us grow our presence in Asia,” said Maurice R. Greenberg, chairman and CEO of Starr Insurance. “Sean’s advancement underscores Starr’s strength as a place where people can thrive along with the company.”

Sean succeeds Phil Finley as CEO of Starr Singapore. Phil recently moved to Thailand as CEO of Starr International Insurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited, to oversee the expansion of that important new venture for Starr while continuing to lead Starr’s Asia operations as president, Asia Pacific Region.

About Starr Insurance

Starr Insurance (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829271989/en/