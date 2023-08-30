Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets: The Perfect Companion for the Gifts of Raksha Bandhan 2023

Watch Secure

Coverage up to Rs. 40,000 Premium price starting at Rs. 449 p.a. Coverage against damage and theft Card-blocking facilities Free OTT subscription

Bajaj Markets , a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is host to more than 200 Pocket Insurance products that start at a price of Rs. 19 p.a. Users can find such products under the categories of health, lifestyle, assistance, and travel. Watch Secure , Handbag Assure, and Purse Care are some of the Pocket Insurance plans that can be found under the assistance category. These pocket insurance products can be the ideal companions of Raksha Bandhan presents, like watches, handbags, and purses.Here are the features of each of these plans.

Handbag Assure

Coverage up to Rs. 40,000 Premium price starting at Rs. 199 p.a. Coverage for designer and branded handbags Card-blocking services Travel assistance

Purse Care

Coverage up to Rs. 2 Lakhs Premium price starting at Rs. 599 p.a. PAN Card replacement cover F-secure Internet Security Emergency travel assistance



Users can learn more about these plans on the Bajaj Markets website, along with exploring 200+ additional products and services under Pocket Insurance. The purchasing journey requires a customer to complete the 3 steps of commencing the journey, providing details, and making the payment. The Bajaj Markets website and mobile application offer products and services pertaining to other financial fields such as Investments, Credit Cards, Loans, and Insurance.