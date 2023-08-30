Denodo Achieves Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL Designation

Denodo, a leader in data management, today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL designation. By earning this designation, Denodo demonstrated deep expertise in data integration, management, and delivery of distributed data and has proven that the Denodo Platform enables Cloud SQL customers to tightly integrate and manage their data for advanced analytics, data services, and data science projects on Google Cloud, while overcoming business disruption and data integration challenges.

The Denodo Platform for Google Cloud provides an enterprise-grade cloud data management solution that enables real-time data integration between on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud data sources with all Google Cloud data sources – Google BigQuery, Cloud SQL, Cloud BigTable, Cloud Storage, Cloud DataProc, and more, including SaaS applications.

As part of the Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL program, Google Cloud engineering teams run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work with partners to fill any gaps, and refine documentation for mutual customers.

“We are excited about our partnership with Google Cloud, and we are thrilled to announce that the Denodo Platform has achieved the Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL designation, as we enhance the integration between the Denodo Platform and Google Cloud,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President at Denodo. “Together, we bring two best-in-class capabilities to help customers accelerate their data journeys with faster time-to-insight. The Denodo Platform enables Google Cloud customers to use the power of data virtualization to logically integrate, manage, and deliver enterprise data in real-time”

“The Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL designation recognizes partner solutions that have met a core set of requirements to ensure the best possible integration between the partner product and Cloud SQL,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With Denodo, customers can save time on evaluating new tools, and focus on building solutions using partner products that have been proven through a rigorous validation process to work optimally with Cloud SQL.”

The Denodo Platform for Google Cloud is available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, and Denodo offers a free trial of Denodo Professional for Google Cloud, for 30 days.

Denodo has previously achieved the Google Cloud – Ready designation for BigQuery and Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB designation for AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, and the company’s commitment to integrating with Google Cloud’s technology is further demonstrated through this recent recognition.

Please Tweet: News: #datamanagement leader @denodo achieves @googlecloud Ready – #CloudSQL designation to help organizations accelerate their time-to-insights

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform using a logical approach to enable self-service BI, data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo’s customers across large enterprises and mid-market companies in 30+ industries have received payback in less than 6 months. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 (US) / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053 (UK) / +65 6950 7489 (Singapore).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829555751/en/