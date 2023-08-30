“ACAO LUXURY LIVING & HOTELS” Website Launch

ACAO SPA & RESORT is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the ACAO LUXURY LIVING & HOTELS complex website on July 27, 2023. Crafted by renowned architect Kengo Kuma, the project features THE JACARANDA VILLA and THE BLUESTAR VILLA, two extraordinary ultra-luxury villas, alongside a reception area, spa, clubhouse, and more.

ACAO LUXURY LIVING & HOTELS (Photo: Business Wire)

ACAO LUXURY LIVING & HOTELS harmoniously blends living and staying amid Atami’s captivating ancient volcanic terrain and gentle coastline, offering guests unparalleled freedom and relaxation. Elevating the experience, we offer three distinctive services: Ultra Luxury Concierge, Chef Delivery Service, and 24/7 Medical Assistance. With each stride in development, ACAO will solidify its position as Asia’s premier resort, providing a distinctive lifestyle experience nestled within nature’s timeless embrace.

Conveniently accessible from Tokyo by land, air, and sea, our resort beckons you to a world of indulgence and serenity. Every aspect of ACAO has been thoughtfully curated to pamper your senses, allowing you to embrace life’s most extraordinary moments in an exquisite symphony of splendor.

Presenting the completed perspective images of THE BLUESTAR VILLA and its facilities, capturing breathtaking Atami blue sea and sky views. Our Ultra Luxury Concierge ensures unforgettable moments.

Stay updated on ACAO LUXURY LIVING & HOTELS through our website. For details, visit https://acaorealestate.jp.

THE BLUESTAR VILLA

Thoughtfully designed by Kengo Kuma, THE BLUESTAR VILLA promises an expansive panorama immersed in Atami’s natural beauty, with the Ultra Luxury Concierge attending to every desire.

