Social3 Partners with RV University to Advance Blockchain Education

Social3 is planning to partner with ten universities which will impact 10K+ students over the next 12-18 months in Karnataka thereby addressing the growing need for good talent in the Indian Web3 ecosystem.

With over 20,000 users and 400 jobs listed on the platform by companies such as Biconomy, Push, XMTP, Shardeum etc., Social3 maintains

Social3 , a decentralized Web3 hiring platform, has partnered with RV University to offer their 2nd year students a three-credit introductory blockchain course as part of RV University’s Fintech Minor. Upon completion of the course, students will have accFounded by Sneha Mishra in 2022, Social3 is the first-ever decentralized Web3 based social hiring platform that incorporates a refer-&-earn model. The platform has seen, internships and in some cases, co-founders for their projecins social Proof-of-Work by verifying Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) achieved through different Web3 startups such as Buildspace, Questbook, Layer3 and many others, thus helping recruiters vet through talent with just a click. Some of the roles that Social3 has helped to be fulfilled include fullstack, frontend and backend development, web3 research, technical writing, generalist positions, Smart Contract Developer, and more. This has further led to a substantial positive impact on the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.A hands-on course with the course material being completely open-sourced, the curriculum includes topics such as understanding the concepts of digital money, cryptography, key public infrastructure development, smart contract development and building end-to-end Decentralized Applications (dApps). Students will have access to leading industry experts including senior developers, smart contract auditors, and founders from renowned crypto projects such asetc. who will bring real-world insights and expertise relevant to the course content. With an industry-level capstone project at the end, students will learn how to ship fully decentralized products, be early-stage contributors to other protocols, participate in R&D initiatives etc. Structured with a focus on real-world applications, students will be able to build their own innovative projects on top of any blockchain of their choice or contribute to existing crypto protocols. They can enter the field of Web3 either as technical contributors where they can work with existing projects to help them be more robust with richer features or as non-technical contributors who can help protocols grow by creating content, writing blogs, reaching users and partners, etc.According to a report by NASSCOM, the Indian blockchain market is expected to reach $24 billion by 2026. The report also notes that the Indian blockchain talent pool is currently estimated to be around 100,000, but this is expected to grow to 500,000 by 2026. A recent survey by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore found that 70% of Indian companies are looking to hire Web3 talent. The survey also found that the average salary for a Web3 developer in India is around INR 15 lakhs per year. Partnerships between Web3 companies and educational institutions are helping to bridge the gap between demand and supply of Web3 talent in India. These partnerships provide students with the opportunity to learn about Web3 from industry experts and get hands-on experience with real-world projects which can help India position itself as a leader in this emerging field.

Sneha Mishra, Founder and CEO, Social3

“Education is the cornerstone of progress and innovation. As we strive to make the revolutionary world of blockchain technology accessible to everyone, we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with RV University, Bengaluru. Our collaboration with RV University is an exciting step in onboarding the next generation of leaders to Web3. They are the perfect partner to help us on our mission to improve access to Web3 training and increase blockchain adoption across India. We aim to impact 10,000 students across Karnataka by enabling students to enter the world of blockchain technology by being their long-term career partner.”



Dr. Mydhili K Nair, Professor and Head B.Tech (H), School Of Computer Science & Engineering (SoCSE), RV University

“At RV University, we pay special attention to industry collaboration as we aspire to provide our students with cutting-edge industry-relevant knowledge while at the same time furthering industry development. Learning skills in blockchain, Web3, and cryptocurrency is more important than ever as a variety of new and exciting job roles emerge in these fields. We’re excited to partner with Social3 so that our students will be able to equip themselves with crucial skills to thrive in the dynamic blockchain industry.”