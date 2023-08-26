Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Bajaj Markets – Shop on No Cost EMI with an EMI Card

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is one such popular choice among those looking to simplify their shopping experience. With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, it may be the ideal time to apply for this card and make this festive season even more joyful.
Here are some of the key features of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card:
- Pre-approved loan of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs
- Minimal payment on select products
- Over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4000+ cities
- Flexible repayment tenure ranging from 3 to 24 months
- Low processing fees
- Zero foreclosure charges
One can apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website. It is simple and takes only a few minutes. Here are some of the key benefits of applying for the card on this platform:
- Instant activation
- End-to-end digital process
- Minimal documentation
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a simple financing option that is sure to make shopping for Raksha Bandhan simple, affordable, and convenient. To get started with the application process for this card, one can visit the Bajaj Markets’ app or website.