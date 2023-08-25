Tata Capital Simplifies Home Loan Process with Streamlined Documentation

Whether an individual aspires to construct a home from the ground up or acquire a new residence, a home loan is a vital tool in materialising their aspirations.

Capital extends

home loan

tailored to empower individuals to realise their dreams with utmost ease.

With extended tenures, substantial loan amounts, and attractive interest rates,

Capital presents a simplified documentation process designed to enhance customers’ convenience and streamline their journey towards homeownership.

About

Capital home loans

Capital presents a comprehensive home loan solution tailored to the needs of individuals and families, aimed at turning their aspirations of owning a dream home into a reality.

Their home loan offerings encompass a range of possibilities, including acquiring a new property, constructing a new residence, or enhancing an existing one. Moreover,

Capital extends financing options of up to Rs 5 crores, empowering customers to realise their ideal home.

Besides, their home loans are secured loans and come with an extended repayment period, ensuring that borrowers can comfortably manage their loan without stress.

Capital introduces minimal documentation for home loans

Traditionally, the home loan application process has been associated with a multitude of paperwork and administrative hurdles, often leading to delays and frustration for potential homebuyers. Recognising the need for a more efficient and user-friendly approach,

Capital has reimagined how individuals apply for home loans.

The heart of this transformation lies in the minimal documentation requirements set forth by

Capital. Prospective homebuyers will now only need to submit basic documents, such as:

Age proof- Driving license/ Life insurance policy/ Birth certificate/ PAN card

Photo identity proof- Voter ID card/ Passport/ Driving license/Adhaar card/ PAN card

Address proof- Utility bill/ Bank statement/ Property registration documents/ Property tax receipt/ Voter ID card.

Income proof- Salary slip/ Bank account statements/ Appointment letter/ ITR form 16.

Property documents

TataTataTataTataTataTata



These are basic documents; the exact documents needed for a home loan may depend on the borrower’s profile. For instance, a self-employed individual, apart from these documents, will have to furnish business proof like a business registration certificate.



This streamlined documentation approach eliminates the burdensome paperwork traditionally associated with home loan applications, enabling applicants to focus on their aspiration of owning a home.



Tata Capital offers a hassle-free home loan application process



Tata Capital has embraced the digital age by offering applicants the convenience of a fully digital application process. Through the Tata Capital website, borrowers can complete and submit their home loan applications from the comfort of their homes or offices. This digital approach not only saves time but also reduces the carbon footprint associated with physical documentation.



In addition to simplifying the application process, Tata Capital remains dedicated to providing competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and personalised customer service. With a strong commitment to transparency and ethical lending practices, Tata Capital continues to be a trusted partner in helping borrowers achieve their homeownership dreams.