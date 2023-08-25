Forbes Names AArete Among “World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2023”

AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce that Forbes has named the company among the World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2023.

In Forbes’ inaugural 2022 list, AArete was awarded in the Healthcare & Life Sciences category. AArete has been recognized in the Public & Social Sector in 2023, based on recommendations from clients and senior executives at other consulting firms surveyed globally.

“We are honored to be recognized for both healthcare and our public sector practice, serving higher education and government agencies,” said Loren Trimble, AArete CEO. “As Forbes has shown, our teams have deep, specialized knowledge across multiple industries, and AArete’s solutions are industry agnostic.”

To compile this year’s list of the World’s Best Management Consulting Firms, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista on extensive online surveys of both clients and senior executives at consulting firms in 40 countries. Firms were evaluated for their performance in specific industries as well as functional consulting areas where AArete excels, including data science & analytics, digital transformation and operational improvement.

In addition to the Forbes recognition, AArete has made the Top 20 of The Consulting Report’s Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2023. This year, four of the firm’s leaders have also received individual honors from Consulting Magazine. AArete celebrated its 15th anniversary in April.

As Forbes notes, “Whether business is booming or tanking, management consulting firms remain in high demand worldwide. According to a report from Allied Market Research, the global market for management consulting services will reach more than $800 billion by 2031, almost three times the $300 billion in 2021.”

About AArete

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in driving profitability improvement, digital transformation, and strategy & change for clients. Our cross-industry solutions are powered by a digital-first mindset, market intelligence, and data-driven approach to deliver purposeful change, actionable insights, and guaranteed results. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. Learn more at AArete.com or follow us @AArete on LinkedIn and Twitter.

