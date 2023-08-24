WNS Releases Third Annual Corporate ESG Report

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the release of its third annual corporate ESG report titled Investing in People, Partnerships and Planet: Building a Sustainable Future. The report details the progress WNS has made in meeting its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments.
The ESG report for FY 2022-23 highlights WNS’ efforts across three key domains: People, Partnerships and the Planet, and how sustainability has been embedded in everything it does.
“I am delighted to present WNS’ third annual corporate ESG report, a demonstration of our commitment to making sustainability a way of life across the entire organization. Through a holistic five-pronged agenda that spans people practices including Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity, stakeholder value creation, community outreach, planet conservation efforts, and a strong governance framework, we are making significant advances towards a sustainable future for all,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.
Some of WNS’ notable achievements on the ESG front for the reporting period include continued focus on diversity and gender parity in the workforce across levels; a transition from conventional power to green energy for the majority of India operations; and sustained efforts towards community upliftment and growth.
This report has been developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. Also, the report is aligned to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and UN Global Compact principles.
To access the report, visit https://www.wns.com/about-us/esg
