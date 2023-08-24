TVS Motor Company launches its revolutionary premium electric crossover, TVS X; sets new global benchmarks in the EV industry

Cutting-edge sleek and aerodynamic design defines the TVS X, a ‘lean-mean-clean’ machine built on the all new TVS Xleton platform demonstrating artful engineering

In line with its commitment towards offering sustainable mobility solutions globally, TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, today launched the keenly anticipated, TVS X its flagship crossover EV with a host of industry first attributes. This revolutionary machine sets a new benchmark in the global electric mobility industry with its stunning design, unmatched performance, and cutting-edge tech features, carving out a new category in the electric mobility segment. As a frontrunner in sustainable mobility solutions, TVS Motor Company aims to transform the EV segment and reaffirm its commitment to a more sustainable and cleaner future.

With a rapid uptick in the adoption of EVs globally, the TVS X will play a pivotal role in creating a niche in the EV industry. Backed by rider-first engineering, to deliver rider-machine unity, this lean-mean-clean machine designed to create desire, has been developed from the ground up at TVS Motor’s R&D facility. Designed, developed, and made-in-India, TVS X comes with a powerful electric motor and advanced battery technology. This machine promises not only thrilling acceleration but also an impressive range, ensuring convenience and comfort, thus making it an ideal zero-emission and sophisticated electric mobility solution. This flagship EV from the house of TVS Motor introduces not only stellar performance, but also an array of safety features, with a number of class leading offerings in line with its vision of creating a clean, intuitive and tech-first product. It is designed for young Indians who are the global trendsetters.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “Our dedication to harness technology and innovation towards a greener and more sustainable future has brought to us this incredibly desirable machine. This launch marks a defining moment in TVS Motors’ journey of showcasing a made-in-India EV, the TVS X. It has been designed for the global citizens, who are trendsetters and visionaries with a passion for technology. It is set to inspire a shift towards premium yet sustainable and technologically advanced mobility solutions. It leads the way to become a global benchmark for a machine that is born electric. The TVS X embodies innovation with a disruptive mindset. It has sustainability at its core and embodies the next era of clean mobility. With its remarkable performance, premium aesthetics, and integrated, intuitive, and personalised experiences, we believe it will redefine mobility worldwide.”

Booking for TVS X are open now on our website https://www.tvsmotor.com/electric-vehicle/tvs-x. Deliveries across 15 cities will start from Nov 2023 in a phase-wise manner.

TVS X will be available at a Thrill-electric introductory price of INR. 2,49,990/- (Ex-showroom Bengaluru) with portable 950W chargers at INR. 16,275 (including GST) and a 3kW Smart X Home rapid charger is also available as an option. FAME incentive is not applicable for TVS X.

