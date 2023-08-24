Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Navi Finserv and Navi Technologies on sale of Chaitanya India Fin Credit to Aditya Birla Group’s Svantantra Microfin

By dssenthil Aug 24, 2023
Business Wire IndiaCyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel for Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv on sale of 100% stake in their microfinance subsidiary Chaitanya India Fin Credit, to Svatantra Microfin, a group company of the Aditya Birla Group, for a purchase consideration of Rs. 1479 Crore. Chaitanya is engaged in business of providing microfinance loans to joint-liability groups and is a market leader therein.

The transaction team was led by Vishak Abraham, Partner; and Saurav Samaddar, Partner; with support from Jayant Belgaumkar, Associate; Anushka Sharma, Associate; and Nritika Sangwan, Associate.

Team led by Gazal Rawal, Partner; with support from Anshuman Sugla, Senior Associate; Pratiksha Arekar, Associate; assisted with regulatory aspects.

Anirban Mohapatra, Partner; with support from Mahim Sharma, Senior Associate Designate; assisted with IP and privacy law related aspects.

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

Merck Foundation Marks International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women

dssenthil Nov 25, 2023
Uncategorized

Rusan Pharma Unveils Its State-of-the-Art Facility for APIs in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh

dssenthil Nov 25, 2023
Uncategorized

FPT Software and RWE Strengthen European Strategic Partnership

dssenthil Nov 25, 2023

You Missed

Uncategorized

Merck Foundation Marks International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women

Uncategorized

Rusan Pharma Unveils Its State-of-the-Art Facility for APIs in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh

Uncategorized

FPT Software and RWE Strengthen European Strategic Partnership

Uncategorized

Kris Gopalakrishnan Bestowed with ISB Research Catalyst Award

%d bloggers like this: