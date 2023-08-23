WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Finance & Accounting by ISG

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ across all four Finance & Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) categories – Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Order-to-Cash (O2C), Record-to-Report (R2R), and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ FAO Services Quadrant Report In P2P , ISG recognizes WNS’ unique solutions across the finance and accounting value chain, including category management, source-to-procure, and invoice-to-pay. WNS’ capabilities have been further strengthened by its recent acquisitions of Vuram, The Smart Cube and OptiBuy. These capabilities, coupled with WNS’ Financial Intelligence-in-a-Box ( FIAB ) solution, provide clients with comprehensive, domain-centric expertise in procurement and finance operations driving business transformation and optimization.For O2C services, ISG highlights WNS’ suite of proprietary solutions leveraging advanced technologies including AI as a key differentiator. These include the company’s ability to transform O2C as a service with its Quote-to-Sustain ( QtS ) solution, which integrates Quote-to-Order, Bill-to-Cash, and Report-to-Sustain processes. The ISG report also cites WNS’ co-creation labs as key investments which are driving collaborative idea generation with clients and creative solutions that address industry-specific needs.

In R2R services, WNS was lauded for its comprehensive suite of regulatory and compliance services and advanced analytics offerings. The report emphasizes the company’s ability to transform financial processes through data-driven insights, resulting in improved financial governance and controllership. ISG also notes WNS’ broad range of technology-driven offerings enabling seamless R2R accounting, including AI, ML, RPA and NLP.



For FP&A services, ISG highlights WNS’ CFO advisory services that go beyond FAO consulting. These offerings provide strategic guidance, insights and support to CFOs for managing financial operations, optimizing performance, and driving overall business growth. WNS was also recognized for its ability to drive digital transformation in FP&A through technology and analytics-powered solutions including dynamic dashboards, real-time reports, and predictive forecasting.



“We are honored to be named a ‘Leader’ across all four Finance and Accounting categories by ISG for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to our differentiated capabilities, culture of co-creation, and ability to execute. As the F&A landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to harnessing the power of digital technologies, data, and analytics to ensure our clients always stay ahead of the curve,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.



“WNS’ Financial and Accounting services, fortified by strategic acquisitions, distinctive features such as CFO advisory services and an array of proprietary solutions, drive operational excellence. Utilizing technology and expertise, WNS enhances financial processes, empowering businesses to achieve efficiency, accuracy, and growth,” said Gaurang Pagdi, Lead Analyst, ISG.



Across industries, WNS partners with 140 global CFO offices to co-create insight-led digital finance operations. Our deep domain knowledge combined with expertise in digital and analytics enables us to unlock sustainable business growth, drive innovative operation models, and deliver future-ready agility across the entire F&A value chain.



To access the full report, click here.