Impetus Crowned as Dream Employer of the Year 2023 at Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards

Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards, presented by the World HRD Congress, are famous for honoring companies that excel at fostering employee engagement, talent management, and overall workplace culture.
“Our consistent success in being named the ‘Dream Employer of the Year’ is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a workplace where talent thrives and aspirations are realized,” said Sanjeev Agrawal, the company’s chief human resource officer.
By winning this coveted title, Impetus has reinforced its commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation, offering its employees opportunities to challenge themselves and advance their careers.
