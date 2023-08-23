FPT Software and E.ON Strengthen Partnership, Eyeing Offshore Delivery Opportunity

FPT Software announced the partnership with E.ON, one of Europe’s major energy companies. The two sides look to take their collaboration to a more comprehensive level by considering future opportunities of opening a delivery center in Vietnam.

Leaders of FPT Software and E.ON at FPT Software’s campus in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)

In light of Vietnam’s potential as an emerging digital nation and the existing partnership with FPT Software, E.ON shows consideration for opening an offshore development center (ODC) in Vietnam in such fields as SAP, DevOps, Data Analytics, AI. The future ODC is expected to help E.ON diversify its delivery locations to ensure business resilience and agility. In response to this opportunity, FPT Software plans to leverage its best-shore delivery model through an extensive network across Europe and Asia to provide E.ON with round-the-clock support, cost-effectiveness and workforce scalability.

This collaboration prospect was considered during E.ON’s recent trip to Vietnam, where E.ON leaders visited FPT Software’s campuses and FPT University to understand more about FPT Software’s facilities and education for next-generation IT professionals.

Both companies also share a common vision for diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Particularly, E.ON’s Chief Operating Officer and Board Member Victoria Ossadnik and FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha participated in a talk titled “Women in Tech: Break through the Barriers” to discuss women’s role in IT organizations and career advancement opportunities for female employees.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with E.ON. Our joint efforts in sustainability development and shared vision in digital transformation will surely bring greater values to both companies,” said FPT Software Europe’s Chief Executive Officer Le Hai.

E.ON’s Chief Operating Officer Victoria Ossadnik expressed satisfaction with the trip’s outcomes. “It would be a big mistake for E.ON not to visit Vietnam,” she said.

During their five-year collaboration, FPT Software and E.ON have joined forces in several projects in SAP, ServiceNow, Sitecore, DevOps, Application Development, Testing and Cloud. Of note was a project involving SAP authorizations for over 60.000 end-users across Europe. FPT Software also supported E.ON One, the energy transition digital solution provider under E.ON, in their sustainable energy consumption project.

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $803 million in revenue (2022) and over 27,000 employees in 28 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

