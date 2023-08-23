Accelerating Scientific Participation in Mining: Hindustan Zinc Joins Hands With CISR-CIMFR for Research and Development

Hindustan Zinc signs Memorandum of Understanding with CSIR-CIMFR at the inaugural session of its 5-day long ‘One Week One Lab’ program, brainchild of f Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Along with various other mining giants, this MoU will develop and deliver sustainable cutting-edge technologies for social upliftment and industrial advancement



Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company and India’s largest integrated producers of Zinc-Lead-Silver signed an MoU with CSIR-CIMFR to accelerate research and development in mining. The MoU explores potential opportunities to establish collaboration by empanelling renowned scientific institutions with experience for availing the technical services in the field of mineral/coal and fuel sectors and allied industries.

The signing of the MoU was done at the inaugural session of the “One Week One Lab” program of the institute to work on critical novel technologies. Through this industry leading MoU, CISR-CIMFR and Hindustan shall identify potential areas of Research & Development in various areas of exploration, mining and other areas.

On the signing and exchanging MoU, Arun Misra CEO Hindustan Zinc & Executive Director Vedanta, said “This collaboration will pave way for developing and delivering sustainable cutting-edge technologies for advancement of the mining industry. The noteworthy work being undertaken by the institute will strengthen our vision of Safe, Smart & Sustainable mining and praised the institute for solving various challenging issues that keep on coming during the mining operations.”

The inaugural session was graced by Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General CSIR and Secretary DSIR, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc, Praveen Sharma, Head CoE Mining Hindustan Zinc, Prof. Arvind Kumar Mishra, Director, CSIR-CIMFR Dhanbad, Prof. Shaliwahan, Director IIPE, Visakhapatnam and Dr N. V. Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Raipur. The exchange of MoUs was done with conglomerates like Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, Adani, NMDC, and SRK Minerals Ranchi.