TECNO POVA Takes on Nothing with an RGB Backlight Under Rs 15,000: Sale Starts on Amazon from August 22nd

TECNO Mobile, the premium smartphone brand will go live with its newly launched POVA 5 Pro 5G’s first-ever sale in India on Amazon from 22August from 12 noon onwards. With an attractive price point of INR 14,999, the POVA 5 Pro 5G sets a new standard within the sub-15K category by introducing the pioneering Arc Interface alongside a powerful segment 168W ultra-fast charger. This dynamic duo not only guarantees unparalleled performance but also delivers a futuristic design that resonates with the aspirations of the modern generation.

The Arc Interface supports RGB LED lights tailored for diverse scenarios such as gaming, incoming calls, notifications, and low-battery alerts. POVA 5 Pro 5G caters to the desires of those people who are driven by ambition, shaping tomorrow, and embodying the energy of youth.

Beneath its stunning exterior, the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, combined with 8GB + 8GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM, powers the device’s seamless performance. The POVA 5 Pro 5G emerges as a true game-changer, delivering power, speed, and enhanced capabilities that seamlessly match the rhythm of digitally savvy users while providing an exceptional user experience. Other than the POVA 5 Pro 5G the series includes the POVA 5 which boasts segment 1st 45W charging with a 6,000mAh battery and a 6.78” FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Keeping up with its commitment towards performance, the POVA 5 is equally impressive as the star of the series POVA 5 Pro 5G.

