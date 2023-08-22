Ronnie Rodrigues Ventures Into Education Sector, Launches PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt Ltd

Prominent entrepreneur Ronnie Rodrigues launched PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt Ltd, marking his foray into the education sector. The inauguration took place at Mumbai’s JW Marriott Hotel, attended by celebrities including producer Dheeraj Kumar, actor Darshan Kumar and actress Nyra Banerjee among others. This milestone signifies a significant transition for Mr Rodrigues, renowned as the owner of Cinebuster magazine. The event celebrated the launch of PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt Ltd with enthusiasm. Eminent figures from the entertainment industry like Dilip Sen, Pankaj Berry and Aarti Nagpal graced the occasion. All the distinguished celebrity guests were felicitated with a 50 gm Silver Coin with company’s logo engraved on it.

The newly established company, headquartered in Santacruz, Mumbai, aims to offer reliable guidance to Indian students aspiring for higher education abroad. Recognizing the challenges and uncertainties students face, Ronnie Rodrigues emphasized the need for unbiased and honest advice. The company’s motto is rooted in honesty and integrity, prioritizing transparency in their work.

“I have witnessed an incident where a student was subjected to unexpected financial demands by a consultancy service, causing distress to both the student and their parents. This experience saw the creation of PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt Ltd,” revealed Mr. Rodrigues.

This study overseas education consultancy has a clear pricing structure and no hidden costs. PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt Ltd aims to assist eligible students by facilitating loans with flexible terms. Supporters such as Dheeraj Kumar, Darshan Kumar, Nyra Banerjee, and others endorsed Rodrigues’ initiative, acknowledging the hurdles in pursuing overseas education and commending the company’s efforts to address these concerns.

The company has enlisted experts, including Dr. Raja Roy Choudhary, Dean of PG Campus and Director of the Department of Law at Prestige Institute of Management and Research, Indore, to provide guidance to students as principal advisor. With collaborations in the US and Singapore, PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt Ltd aims for international success, with plans to expand to the UK, Canada, and Europe.

In the US, Dr. Kiran Kadam, an IIT Bombay alumni, leads the company, while Mr. Dharmaraj Thangraj, an engineer with experience in the education field, oversees operations in Singapore. In India, Nisha Verma and Keertikumar Kadam manage operations, and Ms. Najneen Barai guides students and parents on educational loans. Suzanna Alfonso handles marketing, with Dipesh Somaiya as the travel partner for visa and ticket-related matters.

Through PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt Ltd, Ronnie Rodrigues envisions a transparent future for students seeking education overseas, making a positive impact on their aspirations.