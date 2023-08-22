Forensic Investigation Goes Mobile With Thales

Thales presents its Evidence & Investigation Suite , a new generation of biometric identification solution dedicated to police and security forces.

, a new generation of biometric identification solution dedicated to police and security forces. The cutting-edge offering includes a complete set of features supported by cloud-based solutions and compact multimodal biometric devices, for faster crime-solving and efficient investigation of persons-of-interest.

In addition, the ultra-mobile multifunction application provides front-line operators with adapted biometric solution, bringing forensic investigation capabilities to the field.

For decades, Thales expertise has allowed investigation professionals to record, analyze and compare biometric characteristics with the highest level of performance.Today, Thales puts forensic investigations to the next level with one of the top NIST-ranked solutions, uncompromised on accuracy, customizability, and scalability.With its new Evidence & Investigation Suite, Thales put the emphasis on remote accessibility and utmost mobility, offering forces full flexibility and improved results.

According to the World Bank, 7 out of 10 individuals will live in cities by 20501. This rise in global urbanization leads to a significant need for technology to effectively improve public security. Thales Evidence and Investigation Suite is a cloud-based comprehensive suite of solutions and services that fulfill security forces’ time constraints and flexibility demands. The Suite boosts and enhances the current capabilities of field operations by allowing investigators to access highly professional tools remotely on their mobile phones from anywhere.

“In the fight against crime, time is the enemy”, highlights Luc Tombal, Public Security Solutions Director at Thales “that’s why Thales Evidence & Investigation Suite was created by experts with extensive field knowledge for experts.”

Thales’ solution comprises compact devices that can capture biometric data such as facial and iris images, finger- and palmprints wherever they are needed; as well as secure data storage capacity and processing tools that support forensic teams during investigations. The security forces can rely on Thales and its 30+ years of biometrics expertise when making critical decisions in the fight against crime.

“Thanks to the ultra-mobile multifunction application, each investigator can benefit from having a biometric forensic lab at the palm of their hand that strives to simplify and accelerate the procedure. Time optimization is crucial in investigations, and this unique approach allows access to vital information within minutes, expediting criminal case resolutions compared to the traditional days-long process,” added Luc Tombal.

