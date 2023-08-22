Denodo’s Inaugural In-Person Annual User Conference in Singapore Attracts Close to 300 Attendees

Denodo, a leader in data management, recently concluded its highly anticipated global user conference, Denodo DataFest, in the APAC region, with resounding success. This event, held in-person in Singapore on July 12 and 13, had an impressive turnout of close to 300 attendees, bringing together customers, partners, analysts, and subject matter experts in data management across Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Australia.

Charlie Dai, VP and research director at Forrester Research, kicked off the event with a presentation on How to Transform Data Management Strategy in the Cloud-Native Era. Following that, Alberto Pan, executive VP & CTO at Denodo, delivered a product keynote on Next Generation Logical Data Management, in which Alberto and his team unveiled upcoming innovations in the Denodo Platform, including FinOps in the cloud, generative AI, and advanced security features.

Adding to the excitement, Selina Yuan, Vice President of Alibaba Group and President of International Business for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence announced the recent strategic alliance with Denodo, unveiling the listing of the Denodo Platform on the Alibaba Cloud global Marketplace. Selina said, “By leveraging data virtualization technology, a fast-growing data integration approach for modern data and analytics, Alibaba Cloud customers can accelerate time-to-decisions while simplifying data management and data integration processes.”

The event also featured distinguished speakers from Toyota Astra Motors, Sime Darby Berhad, Nanyang Technological University, the Indonesia Stock Exchange, Capricorn Society, and RMIT University, who took the stage to share their success leveraging the Denodo Platform. They highlighted how the Denodo Platform’s transformative capabilities empowered them with such benefits as self-service analytics, creating a 360-degree view, and streamlining operations of their businesses, resulting in faster insights.

Emerging as the winner of the Denodo Data Innovation Awards 2023 (APAC) is Salma Alifia Shafira from Indonesia Stock Exchange for their ‘Data as a Service’ use case. This approach not only enabled them to create 176 APIs supporting both real-time and on-demand requests from their customers, but also helped them streamline their day-to-day operations, generate incremental revenue for the business and target new customers.

“The recognition we received through the Data Innovation Award reflects the value our data strategy brought to the table,” said Salma Alifia Shafira, data management executive at the Indonesia Stock Exchange. “We feel honored to be acknowledged for our efforts in leveraging data to enhance our services, create value for our customers, and drive innovation across the organization. Our journey with Denodo has been transformative. It empowered us to break down data silos, enabling the seamless integration and analysis of information across a wide variety of systems. Utilizing the Denodo Platform for data modernization, self-service analytics, and machine learning has enabled us to deliver a better experience for the business as well as for our customers.”

The finalist for the award is Jozef du Preez from Capricorn Society, recognized for the company’s 360-degree-business-view use case, which enabled the company to gain a holistic view of members, suppliers, and internal business operations.

The active involvement of Denodo’s customers in sharing their success stories proved pivotal in enriching the event. Equally instrumental were the contributions of Denodo’s network of partners, which included industry giants such as AWS, Alibaba Cloud, BioQuest Advisory, and Tech Mahindra. Denodo partners played a vital role in making this event a success, through their participation and presentations at the event. In the fireside chat with AWS, Denodo and AWS discussed the importance of leveraging a logical approach to cloud modernization.

“I am thrilled by the enthusiasm shown by our customers and partners who joined us at the conference. The success of this year’s event in APAC is a testament to their invaluable presence and engagement,” said Ravi Shankar, SVP and CMO at Denodo. “Throughout this event, our customers, partners, and data management experts shared insights on a wide range of compelling topics, including cloud modernization, self-service analytics, data science and machine learning (ML), data fabric, data mesh, and more. Two customer presentations in particular, as part of the Data Innovation Awards, demonstrated the strength, impact, and innovative nature of our customers’ use cases.”

