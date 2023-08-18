Initiate a Free CIBIL Score Check on Bajaj Markets

free CIBIL score

, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Monitoring one’s CIBIL score is essential, as it is a key criterion for most credit instruments, be it loans or credit cards.

A CIBIL score is a three-digit summary of an individual’s creditworthiness ranging between 300 and 900. A CIBIL score of 750 or above is considered ideal by most lenders and applying with a higher score is optimal.

On Bajaj Markets, one can carry a

free CIBIL score

check seamlessly by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website or download the app

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘CIBIL Score’ section

Step 3: Click on the ‘CHECK CIBIL SCORE’ section

Step 4: Enter personal details, such as name, date of birth, email ID, PAN, employment type and mobile number

Step 5: Click on the ‘GET OTP’ tab

Step 6: Enter the OTP received

Individuals can now initiate acheck on Bajaj Markets



This way, individuals can get access to their free credit score and credit report instantly. Monitoring this score periodically is the way to assess one’s credit standing and financial wellbeing.



In addition to this provision, the platform offers access to several financial products such as loans, credit cards, insurance and much more.