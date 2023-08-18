Aventose Reveals First Electric Motorcycle M125 from Its Portfolio: Launch by April 2024

Aventose Energy today revealed their first electric motorcycle M125. M125 follows an aggressive yet elegant design language and is positioned to compete with the best 125 cc petrol bikes in the market like Pulsar, Shine and Raider. M125 will be launched in April 2024.

Vilas Tank, CEO of Aventose Energy said that since the company has been testing the platform for portfolio of vehicles since 2019 they can launch various products one after another in a short duration of time with existing resources. He said that even though this is the first motorcycle but its design process had started 3 years back. Due to a lot of time and resources put into testing the platform, M125 will be reliable, rugged and safe at the same time its striking design will attract a lot of attention from the market for all the right reasons, he added.

M125 will come in 2 variants M125 (125 km target range) and M125 ER (250 km target range) options. Target price of M125 will be 1.25 lacs and M125 ER will be 1.40 lacs with FAME II subsidy. Variants will come with removable batteries so that charging is not a hindrance for its fast adoption across India. M125 variants can also be charged at public charging stations for flexibility.

