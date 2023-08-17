Startek Triumphs at the 2023 International Business Awards®: Secures Gold Stevie® for Startek Agent AI

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, proudly announces its success at this year’s International Business Awards®. The prestigious Gold Stevie® Award was awarded to Startek for its exceptional contribution in Work Management Platform category. This achievement highlights the organization’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to drive innovation and excellence in customer service.

Startek Agent AI is a modular platform intended to provide quantifiable benefits for contact center agents and customers alike. Comprising three interlinked solutions—Startek AI Coach, Startek Gamification and Startek Knowledge Management—the Startek Agent AI employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to furnish agents with immediate guidance and insights. This enhances the employee experience (EX), empowering them to deliver personalized customer experiences that result in a superior CX.

The International Business Awards, renowned for their rigorous evaluation process, attract top-tier companies from across the globe. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. The Gold Stevie is an exemplification to the continuous pursuit of innovation, fostering a culture of excellence that drives results at Startek.

“We are honored to be recognized with the Gold Stevie for Startek Agent AI in the Work Management Platform category,” said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer, Startek.” This award is affirmation of our commitment to deploying AI-driven solutions that redefine industry standards and empower businesses to thrive. Our dedication lies in the effective convergence of people, technology and data to deliver unparalleled customer experience excellence for leading brands. Through this, we create value for our clients, foster growth opportunities for our talented workforce and drive profitable growth for our valued shareholders, solidifying the Startek position as a global leader in cutting-edge customer service solutions.”

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”

The Startek triumph at the International Business Awards further cements its position as a leader in the customer service industry. The Gold Stevie for Startek Agent AI underscores the platform’s effectiveness in optimizing work management, leading to increased efficiency and enhanced customer experiences.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world’s leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

