ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India Recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Company of the Year in the Indian Data Center Colocation Services Industry

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) has been recognized as the Company of the Year for 2022 in the data center colocation services industry by Frost & Sullivan. The prestigious award was bestowed upon STT GDC India for its dependable, environmentally conscious services that foster a thriving atmosphere for clients’ digital strategies, enduring leadership, and ongoing innovation.

With almost 80% of its capacity already contracted, STT GDC India’s two-pronged approach and superb offerings, with robust features and capabilities, have been a testament to its success. Its evolving high-capacity infrastructure purposefully taps into the hyper-scalers’ rapid growth trajectory while catering to enterprise clients. STT GDC India aggressively boosts its current capacity and maintains and runs large-scale campuses in metropolitan cities and edge data centres in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to provide excellent value to customers with location-specific requirements due to proximity and latency fluctuation.

Speaking on this, Sumit Mukhija, CEO, STT GDC India said, “We are honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Company of the Year award 2022 in the Indian Data Centre Colocation Services Industry for the fifth consecutive time. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing world-class data centre services to our customers in India and beyond. At STT GDC India, we believe that our data centres are the cornerstones of the digital world, and the core idea at the heart of our brand is #EnablingOurDigitalFuture. Our focus is on agile expansion with a touch of entrepreneurialism, allowing us to stay ahead of the curve and continue providing innovative solutions to our customers. We are proud to be contributing to India’s digital growth story and will continue to be a trusted partner to our customers in their digital transformation journey.”

Kapil Baghel, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said, “The Company expands its existing capacity aggressively. It maintains and operates largescale campuses in metropolitan cities and edge data centers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to bring exceptional value to customers with location specific requirements due to proximity and latency variability. STT GDC India also supports customers’ digital strategies reliably and eco responsibly, offering industry-leading uptime while implementing green energy initiatives to achieve net carbon-neutral status by 2030.”

Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, added, STT GDC India’s evolving high-capacity infrastructure purposefully taps into the hyperscalers’ rapid growth trajectory while catering to enterprise clients. With almost 80% of its capacity already contracted, its two-pronged approach and superb offering, with robust features and capabilities, are a testament to its success.”

STT GDC India’s commitment to providing innovative and reliable services to its clients has made it a leader in the data center colocation services industry. The Company of the Year award is a testament to its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional value and cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards acknowledges exceptional performance and achievement in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development demonstrated by companies in different regional and global markets. This award is presented annually to the company that has effectively utilized competitive intelligence to implement a successful strategy resulting in improved market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction. The selection process involves industry analysts who evaluate market participants, conduct thorough interviews and analyses, and extensively research secondary data to identify the industry’s best practices.