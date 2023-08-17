RoslinCT Announces the Appointment of Dr. Derek Hei to its Scientific Advisory Board

RoslinCT, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for Advanced Cell and Gene therapies, announced the appointment of Derek Hei, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB is comprised of cell and gene therapy pioneers with extensive experience, providing valuable insight into a range of topics for the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies.

Dr. Hei is Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Clade Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and delivering scalable, off-the-shelf, next-generation stem cell-based medicines. Dr. Hei’s deep expertise in the cell therapy space spans over two decades and has been leading manufacturing teams at biotechnology companies. He previously served as Chief of Manufacturing and Tech Ops at BlueRock Therapeutics, and SVP of Preclinical and Clinical Manufacturing, Cell and Gene Therapies, at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for leading chemistry, manufacturing, and controls activities for multiple cell and gene therapy programs.

“Dr. Hei brings significant knowledge across many areas of cell and gene therapy development, including the production of cGMP-compliant cell therapies for clinical trials, and gene-edited induced pluripotent stem cell lines.” said Patrick Lucy, President and CEO of RoslinCT US, “He brings a unique and complementary perspective to our Scientific Advisory Board, and we are honored to welcome him.”

Peter Coleman, CEO of RoslinCT UK, commented: “The broad scientific expertise of our advisory board plays a crucial role in the development of advanced therapies by providing expert guidance, ensuring scientific rigor, and promoting safety and efficacy to accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes. This is key to ensuring our continued growth. I am delighted to welcome Dr. Hei to our group.”

Dr. Hei joins the five board members previously appointed: Kenneth LeClair, Ph.D., Chair of the Board, Michael Chambers, Co-founder of Aldevron, Margit Jeschke, Ph.D., Independent Consultant, Michael Kalos, Ph.D., Founder and Managing Director at Next Pillar Consulting, and Michael Mendicino, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Consultant at Hybrid Concepts International.

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading global contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies. Established in 2006 and built upon the groundbreaking technology cloning of Dolly the Sheep at the Roslin Institute in 1997, RoslinCT has harnessed cutting-edge science to advance the development of human medicines. With a remarkable heritage in the field, the company has achieved significant milestones, including being among the first in the world to produce clinical-grade human pluripotent stem cells and supporting the development and future commercialization of cell therapies based on a broad range of cell types with an advanced program utilizing CRISPR-edited stem cell-based therapy.

Equipped with 22 purpose-built cGMP cell therapy processing suites in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Hopkinton, Massachusetts, RoslinCT provides innovative process and analytical development, cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing for a range of cell types for both autologous and allogeneic processes, and cGMP iPSC cell line development, gene editing, and differentiation.

With tailored CDMO solutions, RoslinCT enables partners to efficiently progress from development to commercialization and deliver life-saving Cell and Gene Therapies worldwide.

Discover more about our services at www.roslinct.com.

