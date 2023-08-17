Plutomen Launches Its Hands-Free Digital Inspection Solution on RealWear Marketplace for Enhanced Productivity

Plutomen – An AR powered frontline operational platform proudly announces the launch of its Digital Inspection solution designed exclusively for frontline professionals. With this revolutionary solution, frontline workers using RealWear head-mounted assisted reality devices can now unlock a new realm of productivity and safety, while also eliminating the probability of human error.

Plutomen Workflow is a Digital Inspection solution that revolutionizes the way frontline workers create, update, and distribute step-by-step checklists. Plutomen meticulously developed the frontline solution to tackle the frontline skills gap and addressed the pressing need for digital transformation for industrial enterprises.

The solution, which is optimized for the voice-UX experience for RealWear devices, digitizes maintenance, troubleshooting, and inspection sequences to eliminate human error. Earlier on April 23, the company launched Plutomen Connect – an AR-powered remote assistance solution on the RealWear App Marketplace, reports Mr. Keyur Bhalavat.

“Plutomen Workflow represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower frontline professionals with cutting-edge technology. We believe this application will solve the challenges frontline workers face while conducting the critical tasks like inspection, troubleshooting, and maintenance. We already launched our AR-powered remote assistance solution on RealWear Marketplace. Now Plutomen Workflow can also be accessed directly from RealWear App Marketplace. Our partnership with RealWear will improve the way frontline workers operate handsfree and safely.”

In today’s diverse work landscape, each job comes with its own set of requirements and demands. The effectiveness of the frontline workforce depends not only on the skills of the workers but also on the efficiency of the equipment used in the field. Understanding this crucial aspect, Plutomen Workflow can be accessed with wide array of hardware options, ranging from RealWear’s head-mounted displays to mobile devices. Industrial enterprises have the freedom to choose the best device that align perfectly with their frontline worker needs. This approach ensures that complex tasks can be completed efficiently and seamlessly, elevating productivity across different industries.

“At RealWear, we have always believed in equipping our frontline workers with the right context and information at the right time,” said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer, RealWear. “Plutomen‘s Digital Inspection solution aligns perfectly with our vision, ensuring that frontline professionals operate safely, handsfree, and with precision. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to revolutionizing the way frontline operations are conducted.”

Key Features of Plutomen Workflow:

