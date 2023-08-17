Moveworks Bolsters Bengaluru Team with Key Engineering and HR Leadership Hires

Moveworks, the leading AI copilot platform for the enterprise, today announced two key appointments to its Bengaluru office: Mayank Khanwalker as the new Director of Engineering, and Rajesh Anandaramu as Director of HR. Khanwalker and Anandaramu will be instrumental in scaling the Bengaluru team — which is primarily focused on research and development for Moveworks’ cutting-edge AI copilot platform for the enterprise.

Since opening its secondary headquarters in Bengaluru, India, in March 2022, Moveworks has seen rapid growth, now boasting over 50 team members. The team includes top engineering talent drawn directly from the region — with notable employees who honed their skills at industry giants like Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and more. Both Khanwalker and Anandaramu bring unique experience to the Moveworks team that will help solidify the company’s AI leadership in India and globally.

“India has always been, and will continue to be, a critical region for us to grow our team,” said Vaibhav Nivargi, CTO and founder of Moveworks. “Having both Mayank and Rajesh on board will help us continue our aggressive growth trajectory and AI leadership now and in the future.”

Khanwalker brings over 15 years of invaluable experience from Microsoft and Google — with a rich background in both technical and leadership roles. Beginning at Microsoft India, he contributed to Azure Active Directory before joining Google in 2014, where he successfully led the Gmail backend team. After a decade in the US, Khanwalker returned to India in 2021 to lead the Cloud Spanner team at Google Bangalore. His passion for cultivating strong technical teams and driving direct business impact led him to Moveworks, where he now joins the leadership team to chart the next phase of the company’s growth in India.

“There’s never been a better time to be working on high impact AI projects,” said Khanwalker. “Since the launch of ChatGPT, the market has been frantically trying to catch up with AI innovation — especially when it comes to large language models. Fortunately, Moveworks has been leading this charge for years now, making it the ideal company to join and help fuel its continued growth.”

Similarly, Anandaramu brings over 20 years of experience as a seasoned HR professional. He is most known for driving impactful people initiatives, and has a proven track record in talent management, employee engagement, and organizational development — all of which have led to exceptional results in start-ups and multinational corporations. Anandaramu’s strategic approach to HR enhances employee satisfaction, retention, and overall organizational performance. His expertise in cultivating a positive work culture and fostering a diverse, inclusive workplace will play a pivotal role in driving Moveworks’ growth and success.

“India is home to some of the greatest engineering talent on the planet,” said Anandaramu. “Not only does Moveworks recognize this, it continues to invest in the Bengaluru team with aggressive hiring plans for the foreseeable future. It’s an honor to join the team at such a pivotal moment in their growth, and I’m excited to not only propel the team to the next level, but continue to extend Moveworks’ innovative and globally recognized culture to the India team.”

Moveworks has been repeatedly recognized as a best place to work both in the U.S. and globally. Most recently, it received top rankings in Newsweek’s Global Most Loved Workplaces, Inc.’s Best Workplace, San Francisco Business Times’ Best Places to Work, and Forbes Best Startup Employers in America. The company has also received significant recognition for its AI innovation in 2023, including: Forbes Cloud 100, Forbes AI50, AI Breakthrough Awards, and more.

