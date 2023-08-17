Hong Kong Tourism Board Invites Henry Golding to Experience and Share his Unforgettable Journey of Hong Kong with Global Audience

This summer, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) invited international actor Henry Golding, who rose to fame in 2018 starring in Crazy Rich Asians, to embark on an exhilarating trip in Hong Kong. Through his perspective, he explored and recommended popular attractions and hidden gems in the city to global audience.

The Malaysian English superstar shared his feelings about re-visiting the energetic city, said “Hong Kong has truly captured my heart. What I love most about the city is the pure diversity. Everybody says Hong Kong is such a melting pot of all of Asia, and it truly is. Every corner, every moment on the street is such a mix of old and new, from the buildings to the people, and to all walks of life. Hong Kong is so unique and unlike elsewhere of the world.”

Embarking from the comfort of his hotel suite overseeing the breathtaking skyline of Victoria Harbour, Golding blazed through Hong Kong’s iconic landmarks and hidden treasures in a flash, all within his tightly packed schedule. He embraced the diverse array of experiences that Hong Kong has to offer, indulging in delectable meals at luxurious restaurants, sipping classic cocktail at a bar to enjoy the city’s vibrant nightlife, and immersing himself in the city’s rich cultural heritage at temples and traditional barber shops.

As Golding ventured, he engaged in heartfelt exchanges with the locals, eagerly shared his reflections on the trip and invited travellers to uncover the off-the-beaten-path gems and unique offerings that make Hong Kong an unforgettable destination.

