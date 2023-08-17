HiTHIUM and TÜV Rheinland Enter Into Strategic Partnership to Promote Green and Low-carbon Energy Transition

On August 8th, Xiamen HiTHIUM Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as HiTHIUM) and TÜV Rheinland of mainland China (referred to as TÜV Rheinland) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Xiamen. The two companies will engage in complete and comprehensive cooperation in the field of energy storage products, including energy storage technology innovation, full-chain technology innovation, professional development, and global market application. They will be committed to promote the safety of the energy storage industry and global green and low-carbon energy transition.

According to the agreement, the two companies will majorly cooperate in certification and testing services for large capacity lithium energy storage products. As a company specialized in BESS, HiTHIUM possesses key energy storage battery technologies and research and development manufacturing capabilities. Leveraging TÜV Rheinland’s advantages in certification and testing of energy storage products, HiTHIUM’s energy storage products will better meet global standards, providing higher safety and reliability to global customers. Through resource sharing and complementary advantages, they will continue to target the global energy storage market, advance product technology, talent training, brand building, and other aspects of cooperation, achieving win-win development in the era of comprehensive energy storage.

Monee Pang, Vice President of HiTHIUM, stated, “TÜV Rheinland is renowned for its rigorous and high-quality testing and certification services. Since 2021, HiTHIUM has closely collaborated with TÜV Rheinland, carrying out multiple relevant certification projects. This strategic cooperation further deepens the partnership. HiTHIUM will continue to focus on energy storage safety and cost, accelerate innovation in key energy storage cell technologies, and develop and introduce more high-quality energy storage product solutions that comply with global standards, facilitating the global acceleration of green and low-carbon energy transformation.”

Li Weichun, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Global Power Electronics Product Services and General Manager of Solar and Commercial Product Services in mainland China, commented, “This signing marks an important milestone in the collaboration between the two companies. TÜV Rheinland, as a technological leader in lithium batteries and energy storage certification, will continue to leverage its technological expertise to lay a solid foundation for strategic cooperation with HiTHIUM in areas such as product quality testing and certification, also access to foreign markets.”

About HiTHIUM

Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple “intelligent” production facilities, HiTHIUM’s innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in efficiency and lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, HiTHIUM leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations for production, research, or sales in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, and California. HiTHIUM has shipped 10 GWh of battery capacity, 5 GWh in 2022 alone, and is expanding its current 45 GWh of production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of 2023.

