DataLink’s new India office opens in Hyderabad

DataLink, a leading provider of data-driven healthcare solutions empowering better outcomes, today announced that its India office is officially open.

The new 10,000-square-foot space is designed to accommodate more than 100 employees across engineering, development and data operations, quality assurance and analytics, database administration, and software architecture.

Eighty-seven employees are in the office, with the number growing as recruiting efforts continue.

“We’re excited to officially open our new office in Hyderabad for our India-based employees,” said Ashish Kachru, CEO, DataLink. “DataLink is committed to providing best-in-class solutions in quality performance and risk adjustment, and we’re confident that leveraging India’s abundant talent pool will complement our U.S.-based operation to better serve our clients and improve health outcomes for their members.”

Located at Cyber Gateway, B Block, III Floor, Wing IB, HITEC City, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, the office’s strategic location is in the heart of HITEC City and offers easy access to the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

“Our India office houses high-quality talent committed to supporting our clients,” said Srikar Chilakamarri, senior vice president and country head, DataLink. “And the first step in their journey with DataLink is getting accustomed to our new office where we’re working to provide them with a positive experience as part of DataLink’s cohesive culture.”

DataLink celebrated the new office with a ribbon cutting ceremony, attended by its India team members and leadership along with the company’s U.S.-based CEO.

