Apply for Gold Loans on Bajaj Markets with Interest Rates Starting at 8.88 percent p.a.

Business Wire IndiaBajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, in partnership with top lenders, grants access to gold loans with attractive interest rates starting from 8.88% p.a.
 
Depending on the value of gold pledged, one can access a loan amount starting at Rs. 1,500 with no maximum limit. The tenure of these gold loans is flexible and ranges between 7 days and 3 years.
 
Take a look at the gold loan partners of Bajaj Markets.
 

Name of the Partner Interest Rate Repayment Tenure
Bajaj Finserv 9.50% p.a. onwards Up to 12 Months
indiagold 9.24% p.a. onwards 2 Months – 12 Months
Muthoot Finance 9.96% p.a. onwards 7 Days – 36 Months
Muthoot Fincorp One  9.96% p.a. onwards 3 Months – 12 Months
Rupeek 8.88% p.a. onwards 3 Months – 12 Months

Disclaimer: The loan details mentioned are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.
 
Individuals looking for funds can conveniently access gold loans on Bajaj Markets, by pledging their gold jewellery or ornaments. To get started, one simply needs to visit the Bajaj Markets’ website or download the Bajaj Markets App.

