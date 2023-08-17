Alipay Updates International Version Featuring Services Tailored for International Visitors Travelling in China

Ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Alipay, the leading digital payment and lifestyle service platform in China, today announced during the 2023 Alipay Partner Conference the launch of an updated “International Version” of the app with customized services for overseas travelers to China.

The new international version, with language options including English and easy-to-use translation tool, aims to fulfill international travelers’ mobile payment needs in China and enhance their local travel experience. It also integrates frequently-used travel services, including hotel booking, air tickets booking, car-hailing, public transport, and exchange rate checking. The updated version also includes services related to the Asian Games through the Smart Hangzhou mini program.

Since 2022, Alipay has partnered with international card networks to further upgrade its payment service for international travelers. After downloading the Alipay app, overseas tourists can sign up and link their international credit or debit card from Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover®, and Diners Club International® to pay at tens of millions of Alipay partner merchants across China, including restaurants, cafes, tourist attractions, shopping malls, street stalls and public transport.

“We will continue to optimize our products and services to better serve international visitors to China by enhancing their travel experience with convenient mobile payment services,” said Yaoyao Jin, Alipay’s product lead in charge of its international version. “We also encourage more merchants and service providers operating digitally on Alipay platform to enhance their services for international travelers.”

