Rochester Electronics Partners with SkyHigh Memory Ltd.

Rochester Electronics, LLC has joined forces with SkyHigh Memory Ltd. to provide a continued source of supply for low-density, mature NAND storage solutions.

The collaboration between Rochester Electronics and SkyHigh Memory is powerful. Rochester Electronics focuses on 100% authorized legacy and end-of-life (EOL) semiconductor technologies, while SkyHigh Memory specializes in NAND storage solutions in SLC and eMMC. With those combined talents, they aim to support customers’ storage needs worldwide.

EOL microprocessors within existing designs may continue to require storage solutions with low-density capabilities, which perfectly complement SkyHigh Memory’s SLC NAND products ranging from 1Gb to 8Gb and 4GB eMMC. These mature densities can be supported by Rochester’s core microprocessor components’ lifecycles. Rochester Electronics stocks an extensive portfolio of processors, including continued production of numerous legacy and EOL processors through licensing, die banks, and die product replications.

“Our partnership with SkyHigh Memory bolsters Rochester Electronics’ customer base and offerings with a continuity of supply in low-density mature NAND storage solutions. Memory longevity is achieved alongside legacy microprocessor technology.” – Paul Mason, Global Director Memory Technology Rochester Electronics.

“Rochester Electronics’ strengths in managing and supporting legacy and EOL devices, particularly in the realm of microprocessors align with SkyHigh Memory’s mature SLC NAND and eMMC storage solutions. By partnering together, we can offer our customers seamless continuity for their NAND storage needs.” – Alexander Stempfle, Director, Supplier Development – EMEA Rochester Electronics

“We are looking forward to a strong partnership with Rochester Electronics in order to increase the service provided to our customers globally.” – Yildirim Vural, Sales Director – Central & Eastern Europe

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and the broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types. Rochester oﬀers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com

About SkyHigh Memory

Founded in 2019, SkyHigh Memory is the leader in advanced embedded system solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics, and medical products. SkyHigh Memory reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. SkyHigh Memory is committed to providing customers with the best support and engineering resources, enabling innovators and out-of-the-box thinkers to disrupt markets and create new product categories in record time.

To learn more, go to www.SkyHighMemory.com

