Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Budget Better with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

By dssenthil Aug 16, 2023
Business Wire India

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of India’s leading financial products platforms for credit cards.

Individuals can browse 30+ unique credit cards from trusted financial institutions. These cards are designed to cater to a wide range of needs and wants.

Those looking to manage their budget better with a credit card can do so on Bajaj Markets. To manage monthly expenses, individuals can easily apply for a credit card on the platform.

Here are some popular credit cards they can choose from.
 

  • ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Card
The ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Card is an entry-level card, which comes with an embedded microchip for protection against fraud and duplication.

Key Features:

  • No joining/annual fees
  • Offers on dining experiences at over 2,500 partner restaurants
 
  • SimplySAVE SBI Card
The SimplySAVE SBI Card has been designed to help cardholders save on everyday expenses, and comes with an add-on card facility at no extra cost.

Key Features: 

  • 10x reward points on dining, movies, departmental store purchases, and groceries spends
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver
 
  • IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card
The IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card is a fuel-focused credit card that offers great savings, including accelerated reward points on fuel transactions made at IOCL outlets.

Key Features:

  • Activation benefit of 100% cashback on all fuel transactions
  • Discounts on movie tickets booked on BookMyShow
But, that’s not all. Interested individuals can also explore other credit card options that cater to their lifestyle needs like travel, entertainment, etc. To apply for a credit card, one can simply download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the official website to commence their online application process.

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

TiE Delhi-NCR in Partnership with Prayatna Organizes ‘Malaria Hackfest – Predict, Plan & Prevent’, Powered by Mortein, Inviting IT-Enabled Solutions to Tackle Malaria

dssenthil Nov 17, 2023
Uncategorized

Herby Angel Launches Range of Bala Ashwagandhadi Oil Based Skin Care Products for Babies and Kids

dssenthil Nov 17, 2023
Uncategorized

WOW Resorts Unveil Opulent Oasis with Their JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island Co-Located with Their JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort

dssenthil Nov 17, 2023

You Missed

Uncategorized

TiE Delhi-NCR in Partnership with Prayatna Organizes ‘Malaria Hackfest – Predict, Plan & Prevent’, Powered by Mortein, Inviting IT-Enabled Solutions to Tackle Malaria

Uncategorized

Herby Angel Launches Range of Bala Ashwagandhadi Oil Based Skin Care Products for Babies and Kids

Uncategorized

WOW Resorts Unveil Opulent Oasis with Their JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island Co-Located with Their JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort

Uncategorized

MullenLowe Lintas Group India Recognized as One of 100 Best Companies for Women in India by Avtar and Seramount

%d bloggers like this: