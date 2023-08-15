Fly into the Skies of Financial Freedom with Bajaj Markets

This Independence Day, celebrate financial freedom with Bajaj Markets , a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Bajaj Markets is a trusted digital marketplace offering multiple financial products across all categories, which can help many dreams take flight. The palm of Bajaj Markets extends into the five arenas of loans, investments, payments, insurance, and pocket insurance. These different categories come together to create an iron-tight fist of financial strength and security. Each of these products are powered by benefits that can help consumers achieve their goals, acquire financial support, and find great delight in their purchases. Here’s a look at all the product categories one can explore on Bajaj Markets.



1. Loans

Choose from 9 lending products offered by 36 lending partners on Bajaj Markets, including Personal Loan, Business Loan, Home Loan, Professional Loan, Gold Loan, Two-wheeler Loan, and more. Here are some benefits of taking a loan on Bajaj Markets:

Quick loan approval to meet one’s lending needs Low interest rates and multiple options to choose from Flexible repayment options

2. Savings and investments

Explore 6 different saving and investment products offered by 5 trusted partners to suit various risk appetites and financial goals. Here are some key highlights:

Fixed deposit interest rates up to 8.60% p.a. Access to direct mutual funds from 40+ AMCs Assured returns of 2.50%* p.a. on sovereign gold bonds Open free Demat and US Stocks account to transact in stocks

3. Credit Cards and EMI card



Make the most of daily purchases by choosing from 30+ credit cards offered by 5 partners on Bajaj Markets. Additionally, individuals could apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card on the platform for No Cost EMI shopping. Here’s a quick summary:

Shop from over 1.5 lakh sellers across 4,000+ cities Exciting welcome offers and vouchers Accelerated reward points and cashback on purchases

4. Insurance

Choose from a vast range of insurance products like health insurance, bike insurance, and car insurance, offered by 15+ partners. Here are some quick details:

Health insurance plans starting at Rs. 53/month only Cashless garage services through two-wheeler insurance Up to 99% claim settlement ratio under four-wheeler insurance

5. Pocket Insurance

Get substantial coverage at nominal premium prices through 200+ pocket insurance plans offered by 5 partners on Bajaj Markets. Some key highlights are listed here:

Insurance plans starting at Rs. 19/year Coverage up to Rs. 5 Lakhs Products spanning across health, lifestyle, travel, and other sectors