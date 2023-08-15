Fly into the Skies of Financial Freedom with Bajaj Markets

The palm of Bajaj Markets extends into the five arenas of loans, investments, payments, insurance, and pocket insurance. These different categories come together to create an iron-tight fist of financial strength and security.
Each of these products are powered by benefits that can help consumers achieve their goals, acquire financial support, and find great delight in their purchases.
Here’s a look at all the product categories one can explore on Bajaj Markets.
- Quick loan approval to meet one’s lending needs
- Low interest rates and multiple options to choose from
- Flexible repayment options
- Fixed deposit interest rates up to 8.60% p.a.
- Access to direct mutual funds from 40+ AMCs
- Assured returns of 2.50%* p.a. on sovereign gold bonds
- Open free Demat and US Stocks account to transact in stocks
- Shop from over 1.5 lakh sellers across 4,000+ cities
- Exciting welcome offers and vouchers
- Accelerated reward points and cashback on purchases
- Health insurance plans starting at Rs. 53/month only
- Cashless garage services through two-wheeler insurance
- Up to 99% claim settlement ratio under four-wheeler insurance
- Insurance plans starting at Rs. 19/year
- Coverage up to Rs. 5 Lakhs
- Products spanning across health, lifestyle, travel, and other sectors
The products available on Bajaj Markets are carefully curated to fit the unique needs of every individual.
Additionally, this platform facilitates easy access to product information with multiple options of partners to choose from and a quick purchasing or application process.
One can also get their credit score reports and calculate interest returns, premium prices, and EMIs on this platform.