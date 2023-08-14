Work Towards Financial Independence With Investment Options Available on Bajaj Markets

Individuals looking to build their investment portfolio can now do so with Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and begin the journey towards achieving financial freedom from this Independence Day. The diverse range of products will enable individuals to find ways to optimise their wealth generation with investments avenues across various asset classes.

On Bajaj Markets, prospective investors have access to the following investment products:



For instance, choosing fixed deposits will help securely grow an individual’s savings over a period of time as per their preference. On the other hand, mutual funds function as market-linked tools. They help in creation of diversified portfolios and potentially provide high returns on investment in the long term via professional fund management.

Individuals can also work towards their retirement via NPS, which enables them to make periodic deposits into an NPS account up to the age of 60 years.

On Bajaj Markets’ platform, people can benefit from:



24×7 portfolio tracking

Fully digital processes

Multiple partner offerings

Quick onboarding process

These features make it convenient for individuals to choose their preferred form of investing in an easy and hassle-free manner. To get started, individuals can visit Bajaj Markets’ website or download the mobile application for the same.