Rohit Sharma Unveils New LALIGA Brand Identity in India Ahead of the 2023/24 Season

LALIGA, the largest football ecosystem in the world, is delighted to announce the launch of the upcoming LALIGA EA SPORTS season, with LALIGA Ambassador, Rohit Sharma and broadcasting partner, Viacom18.

Commencing on Friday, 11th August 2023, LALIGA – broadcasted on Sports18 and JioCinema in India – will enter a new era with an extensive transformation encompassing brand evolution, strategy, positioning technology, audio-visual, and digital innovation. The strategic partnership with EA Sports will seek to merge the physical & virtual worlds, with improvements in broadcasting, fan experience, and a resolute commitment to grassroots football.

The 2023/24 LALIGA EA SPORTS season will once again feature the greatest talents in world football and a host of talented new additions that provide the perfect showcase for what is Europe’s most competitive major league. Welcoming a host of new additions – Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid CF), Arda Güler (Real Madrid CF), Cesar Azpilicueta (Atlético de Madrid), and Jonathan Bamba (RC Celta de Vigo) – alongside established stars such as Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Vini Jr (Real Madrid CF), and Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), the league will be at its competitive best with several challengers hoping to be crowned champions and secure the hotly contested European football spots at the end of the season. The league will also welcome newly promoted Granada CF – Champions of LALIGA HYPERMOTION – UD Las Palmas, and Deportivo Alavés back to the elite competition.

Speaking about the commencement of the new season & the new brand identity, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LALIGA India said, “We stand on the brink of an exhilarating new chapter, as LALIGA embarks on a transformative journey, set to redefine the very essence of our league and fan experience for the game of football. As we step into this new era, we are proud to continue with our esteemed LALIGA Ambassador, Rohit Sharma, and our trusted broadcasting partner, Viacom18, to bring the magic of LALIGA closer to hearts and screens of all Indian fans.”

Rohit Sharma, LALIGA Brand Ambassador, added, “As LALIGA Brand Ambassador, I am truly excited to be a part of this incredible journey as LALIGA unveils its new brand identity and embarks on a path of innovation and excellence. LALIGA has always been a symbol of top-tier football, and its commitment to evolving with the times while staying true to its essence is truly commendable. India’s passion for football is undeniably growing stronger by the day, and LALIGA’s new avatar perfectly aligns with the aspirations of millions of football enthusiasts in the country.”

Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Viacom18 – Sports said, “Through our belief in revolutionizing the way sports is consumed in the country, we align perfectly with LALIGA’s vision of innovation and delivering unparalleled content to our audience. The 2022-23 LALIGA season saw over a 100% increase in viewership compared to the previous season and through our state-of-the-art broadcasting capabilities, we will continue to provide Indian fans a top-notch experience.”

Recently breaking the 200 million follower mark on social media, LALIGA remains the most followed of Europe’s five major leagues, with fans enjoying original content in 20 different languages across 16 different platforms. With the overarching brand transformation, the new-look LALIGA mobile app, will also feature a more personalized user experience, new content formats adapted to new consumer trends, and a revamped LALIGA FANTASY game. From a broadcast perspective, the league will utilise a greater use of augmented reality, new bench, aerial and cinematic camera angles, and new and improved graphics packages. There will also be revolutionary broadcasting improvements such as interviews with coaching staff, pre-match footage from inside changing rooms, and greater involvement of players across a host of different broadcast formats to boost visibility of the league not only on TV but also on mobile and tablet screens.

Commercially, LALIGA continues to go from strength to strength with commercial net revenues projected to grow by over 10% this season and with guaranteed audiovisual rights revenues of over €2 billion until the 2026/27 season. EA SPORTS joins LALIGA as title sponsor for the first time this season in a historic milestone for both organizations, while PUMA, Microsoft, Mahou, and BKT continue as global sponsors. LALIGA’s regional partners in India include Dream11 & Hero Vired, with broadcast partners Sports18 and JioCinema ensuring an unprecedented viewing experience like never before!