Independence Day Shopping Offers: Get an Insta EMI Card on Bajaj Markets

By dssenthil Aug 12, 2023
Business Wire India

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of India’s leading financial products platforms, with multiple credit card offerings and an EMI card from reputed financial institutions. These cards are aimed at helping one manage their finances more effectively and achieve financial freedom.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is one such card that helps individuals purchase long-time wishlist items, without having to compromise their budgets. Cardholders can convert their big and small purchases into no cost EMIs with zero to minimal down payment at the time of payment.

Here are some of the key features of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card:

 

  • Pre-approved loan of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs
  • Over 1.5 lakh online and offline store spanning 4,000+ cities
  • Flexible repayment tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months
  • Quick processing and instant activation
  • 100% digital process 
Those looking to make the most of Independence Day EMI offers can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card on the Bajaj Markets app or website. Applying for a credit card or EMI card is simple and takes only a few minutes.

One can also enjoy end-to-end digital application processes and instant approvals when applying for the card on this platform. Apply for the Insta EMI Card on Bajaj Markets and discover the joy of affordable financing for all shopping needs.

By dssenthil

