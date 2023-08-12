Hear, Feel, Live Better with Amplifon This Independence Day

This 76Independence Day, Amplifon brings the perfect opportunity to enhance hearing experience while saving big. Amplifon – The Hearing Expert is the leading hearing aid retailer with over 250+ stores across India. This Independence Day, Amplifon is proud to announce an extraordinary offer that will truly make a difference in the hearing aid user’s life.Amplifon is taking its commitment to hearing health a step further by offering an incredible 76% savings on the purchase of a second hearing aid. This exceptional offer allows people suffering from hearing loss to equip both ears with top-quality hearing aids at an unbeatable price, ensuring an immersive hearing experience while bringing their world closer and alive yet again.

Book an appointment and get a Free Hearing Aid Trial – https://www.amplifon.com/in/book-an-appointment.

Amplifon’s Commitment to Hearing Excellence



Amplifon is the world’s largest hearing care retailer with a presence in over 29 countries across the world. With their personalised hearing solutions, they have been improving millions of lives by helping them discover all the emotions of sound.

In sync with India’s journey towards progress and self-reliance, Amplifon has been at the forefront of hearing aid technology, empowering individuals to embrace the sounds of life with clarity and confidence. Amplifon ensures that its customers receive the best solutions available, tailored to their unique hearing needs.



Expert Hearing Assessment Tests – Complimentary

Understanding that no two individuals have the same hearing requirements, Amplifon offers free hearing test conducted by experienced audiologists. These assessments are designed to delve into each person’s hearing profile, lifestyle, and personal preferences. Armed with these insights, Amplifon’s experts can recommend the most suitable hearing aids, ensuring that customers receive a bespoke solution that seamlessly integrates into their daily lives.



Learn more about Amplifon

