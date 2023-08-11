Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Zydus Lifesciences Limited Reports Strong Operating Performance in Q1FY24

By dssenthil Aug 11, 2023
Business Wire India

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/ affiliates hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) announced its Q1FY24 results today. Zydus posts Q1FY24 revenues of Rs 5140 crores, a growth of 30% on a YoY basis. Profit After Tax of Rs 1087 crores was more than double of last year’s base and grew by 110%. EBITDA saw a significant jump of 81% YoY at Rs1505 crores, with EBITDA margins of 29.3% vs 21% in corresponding previous quarter.
 
Revenue growth was led by significant growth in US business, which grew by 57% YoY at Rs 2454 crores. India branded formulations grew by almost 12%, excluding impact of NLEM related price cut affecting some key products. Emerging Markets and Europe business grew by robust 30% YoY. Healthy growth across key businesses along with significant margin improvement resulted in significant growth in profitability for the company.
 
Commenting on the results, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, “We are delighted to deliver strong performance during the quarter with broad based operational growth in our key businesses and a favourable product mix enhancing our profitability. Strong execution and volume offtake drove revenue ramp-up in the US, while the India branded formulations business, adjusting for NLEM impact delivered solid 12% growth. We remain reassured on achieving profitable growth aspirations for the fiscal year and thereby enhance stakeholder value. Our persistent commitment to maintaining high quality standards and pursuing innovation will boost our sustainable growth prospects.”

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

Rajasthan Mahila Kalyan Mandal Wins Special Jury Award for Martha Farrell Award for Gender Equality

dssenthil Nov 11, 2023
Uncategorized

Veena Developers Announces Multi-Million Investment in High-End Mumbai Projects

dssenthil Nov 11, 2023
Uncategorized

Pan Macmillan India to Launch The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions by Vaibhav Maloo

dssenthil Nov 11, 2023

You Missed

Uncategorized

Rajasthan Mahila Kalyan Mandal Wins Special Jury Award for Martha Farrell Award for Gender Equality

Uncategorized

Veena Developers Announces Multi-Million Investment in High-End Mumbai Projects

Uncategorized

Pan Macmillan India to Launch The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions by Vaibhav Maloo

Uncategorized

In Its First-Ever Festive Campaign #MorteinKiRakshaJyoti, Mortein Welcomes Goddess Lakshmi with Open Doors and Windows, with Protection from Mosquitoes

%d bloggers like this: