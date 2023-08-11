Tata CLiQ Palette invites you to a Very Important Party as it introduces annual flagship sale event

Tata CLiQ Palette recognises that every individual’s beauty journey is unique; hence, with its state-of-the-art AI-enabled Beauty ID technology, it personalises every customer’s experience on the app to match their unique beauty needs. The brand went on to add another milestone by launching its first innovative omni-channel beauty retail experience at Nexus Seawood Mall in Navi Mumbai.

Tata CLiQ Palette, India’s beauty matchmaker, is inviting consumers to join their ‘Very Important Party’, a sale event being hosted from August 11–17 to celebrate the journey of the brand so far. In the first edition of this annual flagship sale event, it has crafted an unmissable experience where one can avail exciting offers across a wide range of global and Indian beauty brands on the platform and in-store.The sale marks the onset of a week of unparalleled shopping excitement. Consumers can enjoy up to 50% off on their favourite beauty and personal care brands on the platform. From trendy make-up to the latest skincare to care and styling tools and more, consumers can find their right beauty match and avail incredible offers.Speaking about sale event,said, “It’s been a few months since our launch, and our journey so far has been remarkable given the milestones we’ve achieved in such a short span of time, though we have a long way to go from here. We owe this success to the unwavering support and trust of our valued patrons, and we are excited to celebrate our journey so far with them. This sale event is our way of giving back and expressing our gratitude. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of exclusive offers and unforgettable moments. We look forward to the festive season ahead as we continue to build Palette as a platform that finds a permanent place in the consumer’s beauty journey.”On the platform, consumers can explore and avail up to 15%–50% off on a wide range of makeup assortments from renowned brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, Colorbar, Daily Life Forever52, Lakme, M.A.C., Makeup Revolution, Maybelline New York, MyGlamm, PAC, and Sugar Cosmetics. For those seeking to elevate their skincare routine, leading brands such as Biotique, Caudalie, Estee Lauder, Garnier, Forest Essentials, L’Oreal Paris, Minimalist, Neutrogena, Olay, Plum, and The Body Shop will be up to 10–40% off. In the haircare section, enjoy up to 10–40% off on brands like Kevin Murphy, L’Oreal Paris, Olaplex, René Furterer, Streax, and more. The bath and body category, featuring notable brands like Kama Ayurveda, L’Occitane, and McAffeine, will also have irresistible offers. In the fragrance category, one can avail up to 10–30% off on luxury brands like Bvlgari and Chopard. Fragrances from Guess, Jaguar, Nautica, and Skinn by Titan will also have exciting offers.Tata CLiQ Palette store will also join in the celebrations and have attractive offers for consumers to indulge in. Esteemed make-up brands such as DDPM, Etude House, Milani, OPI, Rom&nd, and Sigma will be up to 5–30% off. In the skincare section, a delightful 10-15% off awaits on renowned brands such as COSRX, Juice Beauty, Klairs, Neil’s Yard Remedies, One Thing, and Shiseido. Brands like SP, and Wella in the haircare category will also have offers. Fragrance enthusiasts can revel in scents from brands like Azzaro, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Titan, and Valentino, which will also have offers one cannot resist.Tata CLiQ Palette is offering 10% off on the app on the ICICI Bank Credit Card, which is valid from August 11-17, 2023. *T&C ApplyShop here: http://bit.ly/3OOWsAm