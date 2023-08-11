Mindteck Reports Strong Q1 2023-24 Performance Marked by 5.3 Percent QoQ and 15.0 Percent YoY Growth

Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Consolidated Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 stood at Rs. 93.41 crore, as against Rs. 88.74 crore for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2023 and Rs. 81.26 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 6.23 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs. 5.41 crore for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2023 and Rs. 5.12 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company’s Standalone Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was Rs. 34.42 crore, as against Rs. 33.61 crore for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2023 and Rs. 31.38 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2022. Standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 stood at Rs. 3.96 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs. 4.96 crore for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2023 and Rs. 3.93 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial highlights